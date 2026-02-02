Jeopardy Tournament of Champions Finals, Hospital Drama (‘Brilliant Minds’) and Comedy (‘St. Denis Medical’) on NBC, Super Bowl Hall of Fame Commercials

The final three players square off in Jeopardy!‘s Tournament of Champions. A deadly leak threatens doctors and patients on Brilliant Minds, while a family visit brightens the mood at St. Denis Medical. Viewers can vote for their favorite Super Bowl ads to join the Hall of Fame in the 25th anniversary of the Super Bowl Greatest Commercials special.

Jeopardy! YouTube

Jeopardy!

With a $250,000 grand prize on the line, three top Jeopardy! players face off in the final round of the Tournament of Champions, following some thrilling gameplay in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds. Scott Ricciardi, Paolo Pasco, and TJ Fisher are the finalists, and the first to win three games will qualify for the upcoming Jeopardy! Masters tournament — which means the tournament could be over Wednesday if there’s a sweep, or could go as many as seven games into next week.

Pief Weyman/NBC

Brilliant Minds

10/9c

A mishap in Bronx General’s boiler room puts patients and the doctors in jeopardy in a pivotal episode of the hospital drama. While a storm rages outside — have they been reading the recent weather reports? — the docs cope with medical crises and dwindling supplies, forcing Dr. Wolf (Zachary Quinto) to finally admit to his bestie, Dr. Carol Pierce (Tamberla Perry), that “I have not been myself lately.” By episode’s end, that proves to be shockingly true and may help explain why he ends up at the Hudson Oaks facility.

Justin Lubin/NBC

St. Denis Medical

8/7c

The mood is considerably lighter at the Oregon hospital, where the mockumentary focuses on the strained relationship of ER doc Ron (David Alan Grier) with his son, Michael (Veep‘s Sam Richardson). Ron has temporarily shelved his abrasive personality to guarantee a “perfect visit,” but that plan could go sideways after an obnoxious cardiologist (Seinfeld‘s Wayne Knight) publicly belittles Ron. Kudos to this week’s guest-star casting.

YouTube

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials

Special 8/7c

To mark the annual retrospective special’s 25th anniversary, hosts Daniela Ruah (NCIS: Los Angeles) and the ubiquitous Nate Burleson (CBS Mornings, The NFL Today, Hollywood Squares) invite viewers — in Eastern and Central time zones — to vote for their favorite iconic Super Bowl commercials, choosing from a curated list of contemporary attention-getters and vintage classics. Fan-favorite ads for Doritos, E-Trade, FedEx, and Pepsi are in the mix, and whichever ad is chosen will enter the Super Bowl Commercials Hall of Fame alongside two of the all-time greats: 1979’s “Mean Joe Greene” commercial for Coca-Cola and Apple’s “1984” ad. Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier provides context, with special guests including three-time Super Bowl champ Jerry Rice and Budweiser Clydesdale commercial actor Don Jeanes.

Jan Thijs/Fox

Memory of a Killer

9/8c

The intrigue deepens in the new crime drama when Dutch (Michael Imperioli) assigns hitman Angelo (Patrick Dempsey) to take out an Internal Affairs agent after crooked cops alert them that their criminal operation has been compromised. Trouble is, Angelo’s already got plenty on his plate, including dodging FBI Agent Grant (Gina Torres) at the grocery and looking into the identity of the “Ferryman” who ordered the attempted hit on his pregnant daughter Maria (Odeya Rush), who suddenly wants to learn how to shoot a gun. If she only knew …

INSIDE MONDAY TV: