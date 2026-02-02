When it comes to Bridgerton‘s Regency-era lingo, it’s understandable that not everyone tuning into Netflix’s Shondaland hit will know what the characters are necessarily talking about.

But fret not, because we’re not going to let you commit a social faux pas with a lack of knowledge surrounding the frequently used terms from the series. Below, we’re breaking down a plethora of words, phrases, and characters you need to know when it comes to Bridgerton with our alphabetical guide.

Scroll down for a closer look at our glossary, and let us know which term is your favorite in the comments section below.

A

Accomplished — Used to describe a woman with many skills, like a knowledge of languages, arts, and more.

Agatha — Lady Agatha Danbury, played by Adjoa Andoh, is a well-connected member of society and best friends with the Queen.

Anthony — The eldest Bridgerton sibling, played by Jonathan Bailey. He is the family’s current patriarch.

Aubrey Hall — The country home used by the Bridgerton family in the summer season.

B

Ball — A dance.

Benedict — The second-eldest Bridgerton brother, played by Luke Thompson. He’s an artist with a penchant for the bohemian lifestyle.

Bonbons — Candies.

Brothel — An establishment where men of society solicit the services of prostitutes.

C

Caller — Someone who is visiting your residence.

Chaperone — A designated person permitted to accompany a young woman or children when attending events or out in public outside of one’s home.

Charlotte — The queen played by Golda Rosheuvel, she has a particularly strong interest in overseeing the marriage mart.

Colin — The third-eldest Bridgerton brother, played by Luke Newton. He is known for his love of traveling and snacks.

Courses — A woman’s period or menses.

Countenance — Someone’s look or expression.

Cravat — A neckband or necktie.

Cut Direct — A public snub.

D

Daphne — The eldest daughter of the Bridgerton family, played by Phoebe Dynevor. She was the first Bridgerton sibling to wed.

Dance Card — A booklet that ties around a woman’s wrist at balls, where men can write their names to schedule dances during the event.

Debutante — A young woman making her debut in society.

Diamond — A term coined by Queen Charlotte to describe the fairest and most eligible young woman on the marriage mart.

Does Not Signify — It doesn’t matter.

Dowager — A widow with a title.

Dowry — Funds set aside by a woman’s family that are given to her future husband and released upon marriage.

Duchess — A woman who ranks just below a Princess and Queen. Daphne is a Duchess since she married a Duke.

Duke — A man ranking just below a Prince and King, Simon is a Duke.

E

Edmund — The late patriarch of the Bridgerton family, he was the father to the show’s set of titular siblings.

Eloise — The second-eldest daughter of the Bridgerton family, played by Claudia Jessie. She is known for her love of reading and lack of enthusiasm surrounding marriage.

F

Francesca — The third-eldest daughter of the Bridgerton family, played by Hannah Dodd, enjoys playing the piano.

G

George — The King of England, George, is married to Charlotte, who has helped him with his mental health journey.

Gregory — The youngest Bridgerton son, played by Will Tilston. Gregory is rambunctious and a bit of a troublemaker.

H

Heir — The next person in line for a title or position based on bloodlines.

Hyacinth — The youngest Bridgerton sibling, played by Florence Hunt. She’s eager to make her debut in society.

J

Jest — To joke.

John — The husband of Francesca, played by Victor Alli. He’s a quiet, content, and devoted husband.

K

Kathani — The wife of Anthony Bridgerton, played by Simone Ashley. Also known as Kate, she’s a fearless and independent young woman.

King — The highest tier of nobility in society, George is the man to hold this position in the Bridgerton world.

L

Lady — A woman formally recognized in society.

Lady’s Maid — A maid who tends to the women of the household.

Lady Whistledown — The pen name of the Ton’s lead gossip columnist.

Lord — A man formally recognized by society.

Love Match — A couple brought together by genuine romantic feelings rather than circumstance or other outside influence.

M

Match — A couple in society.

Mayfair — The neighborhood in London where the Bridgerton family lives.

Michaela — Cousin to John, she’s portrayed by Masali Baduza.

Mistress — A woman who engages in an informal romantic relationship with a man.

Modiste — A shop where women of the Ton buy dresses.

My Cottage — Benedict’s country home.

N

Newton — Anthony and Kate’s spirited corgi.

No. 5 — The home occupied by the Bridgerton family on Grovener Square.

O

On the Shelf — Someone who has given up on the marriage mart and taken themself out of rotation for a potential match.

P

Pall Mall — A precursor to croquet, it’s the lawn game that brings out the competitive side of the Bridgerton family.

Penelope — Born a Featherington, Penelope is played by Nicola Coughlan. She’s also the one behind the Lady Whistledown pen name.

Pinnacle — Another term for sexual climax, i.e., orgasm.

Promenade — A walk, most often in the park.

Q

Queen — The highest ranking of nobility for a woman in the Ton.

R

Rake — A man who is promiscuous and engages in many dalliances

S

Simon — Simon is the Duke of Hastings, played by Regé-Jean Page. He’s the husband of Daphne and of high noble status.

Sophie — She is the illegitimate daughter of the Earl of Penwood, played by Yerin Ha. Currently a maid, she has a romantic spark with Benedict.

Spinster — A woman who is consciously unmarried and likely to remain so.

Suitor — A potential romantic prospect.

Swoon — To be overcome with romantic emotion.

T

Take a Turn — To walk around a room.

Ton — The nickname for society.

V

Violet — The matriarch of the Bridgerton family, played by Ruth Gemmell. Her main interest is to have her children find love matches.

Viscount — A title for a man of lower-ranking nobility. Anthony is a Viscount.

Viscountess — A title for a woman of lower-ranking nobility. Kate is a Viscountess.

W

Ward — A child who is taken in by a guardian who isn’t their parent.

With Child — To be pregnant.

Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 1, Streaming now, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, February 26, Netflix