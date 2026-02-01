What To Know Connor Storrie, star of the HBO Max series Heated Rivalry, will make his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live on February 28.

Fans of Heated Rivalry, based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers book series, expressed excitement and pride over Storrie’s rapid rise from waiter to SNL host.

Storrie, who has also appeared in Joker: Folie à Deux and April X, shared his enthusiasm for the opportunity on social media ahead of the highly anticipated episode.

Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie was just announced as an upcoming Saturday Night Live host — and fans of the steamy hockey romance can’t wait.

On January 31, SNL revealed via Instagram that the actor — who played Ilya Rozanov opposite Hudson Williams‘ Shane Hollander in the HBO Max show — will make his hosting debut on the NBC sketch comedy series. Storrie will take on the hosting duties, while Mumford & Sons will be the musical guest for the February 28 episode of SNL.

In his Instagram Stories, Storrie shared a screenshot of the news, adding, “I am the luckiest person in the world! ❤️.”

Meanwhile, fans of Heated Rivalry, which is based on the Game Changers book series written by Rachel Reid, expressed their excitement in the comments of Storrie’s joint post with SNL.

One Instagram user declared, “Oh. MY GOD 👏👏👏👏,” as another wrote, “Us all collectively overjoyed for what’s happening for you rn 🥹👏🏾.”

Another follower pointed out, “This has to be the fastest someone’s gone from waiter to hosting SNL,” as a second agreed, “The trajectory is wild. Congrats!”

Someone else shared, “Wait, tears. I’m so proud of him.”

A different fan joked, “Yuna Hollander is working overtime for these boys 😭😭😭😭❤️,” referencing Christina Chang‘s momager character in Heated Rivalry.

Meanwhile, two others predicted, “This will have a very very high viewership 😂🙌🏼🙌🏼,” and, “This is going to be SO GOOD.”

Season 2 of Heated Rivalry has already been confirmed. In addition to Storrie, Williams, and Chang, the series stars François Arnaud as Scott Hunter, Robbie G.K. as Kip Grady, Dylan Walsh as David Hollander, Sophie Nélisse as Rose Landry, Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova as Svetlana, Callan Potter as Hayden Pike, and more.

Storrie is also known for playing a young inmate in Joker: Folie à Deux and Baxter in April X, among other roles. Catch his SNL hosting debut on Saturday, February 28.

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC