The Grammys, Australian Open Finals, Kaley Cuoco in ‘Vanished’
Trevor Noah returns to host the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. After a stunning victory, tennis legend Novak Djokovic faces No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open men’s final, with No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka taking on No. 5 Elena Rybakina in the women’s final match. Kaley Cuoco stars as a woman desperately seeking her Vanished boyfriend, Sam Claflin, in southern France.
Grammy Awards
SUNDAY: For his sixth and reportedly final time, Trevor Noah returns to host “Music’s Biggest Night” from L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena. Kendrick Lamar, Cirkut, Jack Antonoff, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, and Sabrina Carpenter are among the top nominees, and Carpenter and Gaga are on the hefty performing roster as well. Highlights include a medley performed by this year’s Best New Artist candidates (Olivia Dean, Addison Rae, Sombr, Leon Thomas, Katseye, Lola Young, the Marias and Alex Warren), Justin Bieber‘s first Grammy performance in four years, a collaboration of Pharrell Williams and Clipse and an In Memoriam segment led by Reba McEntire with Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson. Lauryn Hill pays tribute to Roberta Flack and D’Angelo, while Post Malone headlines a salute to Ozzy Osbourne featuring Slash, Duff McKagan, Chad Smith, and Andrew Watt.
Australian Open
SATURDAY and SUNDAY (3:30 am/ET, ESPN; replays at 9 am/ET, ESPN2): The first of the year’s Grand Slam finals concludes with both No. 1-ranked players fighting for the title. Two-time Australian champ and No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka hopes for her third win on Saturday opposite No. 5 Elena Rybakina. And on Sunday, following his stunning upset against world No. 2 Jannik Sinner, 24-time Grand Slam legend Novak Djokovic, at 38, still remarkably ranked No. 4, takes on No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the Spaniard’s first Australian final, which, if he wins, would mark a career Grand Slam. Watch the action live in the wee hours or replay it after waking up (and avoiding spoilers).
Vanished
SUNDAY: A world removed from her Big Bang Theory sitcom stardom, Kaley Cuoco gets serious in an international thriller as archaeologist Alice Monroe, whose idyllic vacation in Paris with boyfriend Tom (Sam Claflin) becomes more of a nightmare when he suddenly disappears during a train trip to Arles in southern France. The more she learns about her missing beau, the more alarmed she gets, and when the local police are no help, she turns to a journalist (Karen Viard) for support and answers. But is there anyone she can truly trust? Including Tom?
Industry
SUNDAY: The high-finance drama delivers another harrowing chapter, with Team Harper (Myha’la) continuing to dig into the revolutionary banking app Tender, even as its new CEO Henry Muck (Kit Harington) combats his insecurities as he prepares for a public presentation. For the journalist caught in the middle (Stranger Things‘ Charlie Heaton), the scoop is anything but positive.
Followed by another chapter of the engaging Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (Sunday, 10/9c, HBO), where fledgling hedge knight Ser Dunk’s (Peter Claffey) integrity and character are twice tested, with a dubious proposition regarding the tournament and then when the festival’s puppet show, and fetching puppeteer Tanselle (Tanzyn Crawford), are rudely interrupted. Dunk is about to learn a painful lesson in challenging brute authority, and that’s not the only surprise awaiting him.
Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing
SUNDAY: With the Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony less than a week away, a docuseries from the team that produced Simone Biles Rising goes inside the world of competitive ice dancing. (Let’s hope it’s more compelling than the fictional Finding Her Edge rom-dram the streamer dropped a week ago.) The three-part series follows American team Madison Chock and Evan Bates, Canadians Piper Gillies and Paul Poirier, and French hopefuls Guillaume Cizeron and Laurence Fournier on the road to Milano Cortina.
INSIDE WEEKEND TV:
- Missing the Boat (Saturday, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel): When two traveling strangers (Kristoffer Polaha and Emilie Ullerup) are late returning to their cruise ship, they bond while racing through southern Italy to catch up to the vessel.
- Terri McMillan Presents: Tempted 2 Love (Saturday, 8/7c, Lifetime): Garcelle Beauvais returns in a sequel to 2024’s Tempted by Love as a celebrity chef who reconnects with her ex (Vaughn W. Hebron), now a culinary school grad, at an Irish food event, though both are attached to new partners.
- 48 Hours (Saturday, 10/9c, CBS): Erin Moriarty reports on the 2022 strangulation murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Leon Montgomery of Virginia and how her mother, Crystal Sale, turned to TikTok to grieve and rally support for justice.
- Saturday Night Live (Saturday, 11:30/10:30c, 8:30 pm/PT, NBC): How did it take so long for Alexander Skarsgård, the charismatic star of hits including True Blood, Big Little Lies, and most recently Murderbot, to be tapped as guest host? He makes his hosting debut, with Cardi B returning for her second gig as musical guest.
- Sunday Night Basketball (Sunday, 7 pm/ET, NBC): The network kicks off a Sunday night franchise with a double-header, starting with the Los Angeles Lakers vs the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, followed by defending NBA champ Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets (9:30 pm/ET).
- LA Firestorm (8/7c, Reelz): A three-part docuseries relives last year’s catastrophic wildfires through first-hand accounts and footage from survivors in the Pacific Palisades, Altadena, and Malibu.
- Rise of the 49ers (Sunday, 9/8c, AMC): A four-part docuseries (concluding Monday) tracks the celebrated history of the San Francisco team during the glory years of the 1980s and early ’90s.
- All Creatures Great and Small (Sunday, 9/8c, PBS): Empty nest syndrome hits the Alderson farmstead when Helen’s (Rachel Shenton) younger sister Jenny (Imogen Clawson) gets accepted to nursing school in London. Elsewhere, Siegfried (Samuel West) worries that housekeeper Mrs. Hall (Anna Madeley) might leave Skeldale House for good.
ON THE STREAM:
- The Night Manager (streaming on Prime Video): In the spy thriller’s Season 2 finale, Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) works with Teddy (Diego Calva) to thwart the Colombian coup.
- The Great American Baking Show: Big Game (streaming on The Roku Channel): Hosts Casey Wilson and Andrew Rannells welcome good sports from the NFL — Antonio Gates, Von Miller, Julian Edelman — and sports analyst Mina Kimes, who test their baking expertise in hopes of impressing judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.
- It’s Not Like That (streaming on Wonder Project on Prime Video): The families face new challenges in the warm-hearted drama when widower Malcolm (Scott Foley) urges his kids to let go of their late mom’s belongings, while Lori (Erinn Hayes) works out a new living arrangement with her ex, David (J.R. Ramirez).