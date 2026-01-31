The Grammys, Australian Open Finals, Kaley Cuoco in ‘Vanished’

Trevor Noah returns to host the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. After a stunning victory, tennis legend Novak Djokovic faces No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open men’s final, with No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka taking on No. 5 Elena Rybakina in the women’s final match. Kaley Cuoco stars as a woman desperately seeking her Vanished boyfriend, Sam Claflin, in southern France.

CBS

Grammy Awards

8/7c

SUNDAY: For his sixth and reportedly final time, Trevor Noah returns to host “Music’s Biggest Night” from L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena. Kendrick Lamar, Cirkut, Jack Antonoff, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, and Sabrina Carpenter are among the top nominees, and Carpenter and Gaga are on the hefty performing roster as well. Highlights include a medley performed by this year’s Best New Artist candidates (Olivia Dean, Addison Rae, Sombr, Leon Thomas, Katseye, Lola Young, the Marias and Alex Warren), Justin Bieber‘s first Grammy performance in four years, a collaboration of Pharrell Williams and Clipse and an In Memoriam segment led by Reba McEntire with Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson. Lauryn Hill pays tribute to Roberta Flack and D’Angelo, while Post Malone headlines a salute to Ozzy Osbourne featuring Slash, Duff McKagan, Chad Smith, and Andrew Watt.

Phil Walter/Getty Images

Australian Open

SATURDAY and SUNDAY (3:30 am/ET, ESPN; replays at 9 am/ET, ESPN2): The first of the year’s Grand Slam finals concludes with both No. 1-ranked players fighting for the title. Two-time Australian champ and No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka hopes for her third win on Saturday opposite No. 5 Elena Rybakina. And on Sunday, following his stunning upset against world No. 2 Jannik Sinner, 24-time Grand Slam legend Novak Djokovic, at 38, still remarkably ranked No. 4, takes on No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the Spaniard’s first Australian final, which, if he wins, would mark a career Grand Slam. Watch the action live in the wee hours or replay it after waking up (and avoiding spoilers).

Vanished

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: A world removed from her Big Bang Theory sitcom stardom, Kaley Cuoco gets serious in an international thriller as archaeologist Alice Monroe, whose idyllic vacation in Paris with boyfriend Tom (Sam Claflin) becomes more of a nightmare when he suddenly disappears during a train trip to Arles in southern France. The more she learns about her missing beau, the more alarmed she gets, and when the local police are no help, she turns to a journalist (Karen Viard) for support and answers. But is there anyone she can truly trust? Including Tom?

Simon Ridgway / HBO

Industry

9/8c

SUNDAY: The high-finance drama delivers another harrowing chapter, with Team Harper (Myha’la) continuing to dig into the revolutionary banking app Tender, even as its new CEO Henry Muck (Kit Harington) combats his insecurities as he prepares for a public presentation. For the journalist caught in the middle (Stranger Things‘ Charlie Heaton), the scoop is anything but positive.

Followed by another chapter of the engaging Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (Sunday, 10/9c, HBO), where fledgling hedge knight Ser Dunk’s (Peter Claffey) integrity and character are twice tested, with a dubious proposition regarding the tournament and then when the festival’s puppet show, and fetching puppeteer Tanselle (Tanzyn Crawford), are rudely interrupted. Dunk is about to learn a painful lesson in challenging brute authority, and that’s not the only surprise awaiting him.

Instagram

Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing

Series Premiere

SUNDAY: With the Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony less than a week away, a docuseries from the team that produced Simone Biles Rising goes inside the world of competitive ice dancing. (Let’s hope it’s more compelling than the fictional Finding Her Edge rom-dram the streamer dropped a week ago.) The three-part series follows American team Madison Chock and Evan Bates, Canadians Piper Gillies and Paul Poirier, and French hopefuls Guillaume Cizeron and Laurence Fournier on the road to Milano Cortina.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV:

ON THE STREAM: