See NBC News Hosts Behind the Scenes at the 2026 Winter Olympics (PHOTOS)

What To Know The 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics are just days away.

NBC News correspondents are already giving fans the behind-the-scenes scoop from Italy.

The 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics are just days away, and NBC News correspondents are already giving fans the behind-the-scenes scoop from Italy.

Before flying across the Atlantic, NBC News’ Savannah Sellers shared one of the cool perks about covering the games in a Thursday, January 29, Instagram post. “When you are headed to the Olympics and you’re covering it on TV, there is a clothing package that you get. It’s Ralph Lauren. It’s really fun,” she revealed. “When you’re covering an Olympic event — so you’re going to one of the sports, or you’re going to one of the venues, or you’re speaking to one of the athletes — you’re supposed to be in this gear.”

Sellers went on to film herself opening her clothing package, which included a keychain, multiple hats, a duffel bag, a puffer coat, several sweaters and shirts, a quilted vest, button-downs, and pairs of pants.

“So now, the thing is, I have to get all of this to Cortina, along with all the other stuff I’m packing and all the other coats I’m packing,” she quipped at the end of the video. “Wish me luck! And tell me what else you want to see from the Olympics.”

NBC serves as the exclusive broadcaster of the Olympics. Events will be available to watch across NBC, Peacock, CNBC, and USA Network. The Games kick off with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 6. Today‘s Savannah Guthrie and NBC Sports’ Terry Gannon will cohost the event, with Olympian Shaun White and NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico providing additional coverage.

Before the Games begin, scroll down to see every behind-the-scenes look NBC News hosts have shared of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Arriving in Italy

Sellers and NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz took in some stunning views are they arrived in Cortina d’Ampezzo. “Oh, my gosh! Do you see this peak over here?” Schwartz exclaimed as they drove past mountains in an Instagram Story video shared by Sellers on January 29.

Special Helper

Before traveling to Italy with Sellers, Schwartz got some help packing from his 2-year-old son, Rio. (Schwartz shares Rio and his daughter, 4-year-old Kira, with his wife, Kimi Tobin.)

“Hey, what are you doing in there? What do you think you’re doing in there?” Schwartz joked as Rio sat in one of his travel bags. “Do you want me to take you with me?” he asked, to which Rio responded, “Yeah.”

A Room With a View

Sellers shared a look out her hotel room window in a January 29 Instagram Story post. “We made it, and this is our home for a month. Yay!” she said in the clip. In a follow-up post, Sellers showed off her three suitcases, joking, “And now, it’s time to unpack.”

Cultural Differences

Just like the athletes in the Olympic Village, the reporters’ accommodations also have workout spaces. Sellers, however joked in a January 30 Instagram Story video that she had to covert the weight of the dumbells available from kilograms to pounds.

Preparations Underway

Sellers shared a snap of the streets of Cortina d’Ampezzo via her Instagram Story on January 30. Featured in the background of the shot is what appears to be an outdoor TV set for Olympics coverage.

2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, Friday, February 6, 2/1c and 8/7c, NBC and Peacock