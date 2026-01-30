What To Know The promo for the February 26 episode of 9-1-1 shows Eddie discovering his son Christopher has been kidnapped.

The promo also teases a potentially deadly car crash.

Eddie’s (Ryan Guzman) about to face his worst nightmare on 9-1-1 — and it’s going to be about a month before we see what happens next.

The ABC drama returns on Thursday, February 26, at 8/7c with Season 9 Episode 11, notable for this show, and it’s doing so with an episode that looks to have a lot going on. After the January 29 episode, the network aired a promo that not only teases what’s next after a shocking cliffhanger involving Eddie’s son Christopher (Gavin McHugh) but also someone else in danger.

In the latest episode, Eddie and Hen (Aisha Hinds) went to court to testify regarding a call earlier this season: Abigail (Fallon Heaslip), whose parents tried to have an exorcism done on her when she really had tetanus. After, Abigail really seemed to latch onto Eddie, who offered her advice on how he managed his prior anger issues (which came up when he was on the stand), to the point that she later showed up at his house. (We still can’t believe he didn’t ask how she knew his address.) She even thought he was asking her to spend the night on the couch when he brought up the late hour and her trip back to the transitional housing where she was staying, courtesy of help from Alex (Aimee Teegarden), a therapist from the LAPD’s SMART Team (Systemwide Mental Assessment Response Team).

The episode ended with Abigail going to Chris’ school and telling him that Eddie had asked her to pick him up. Now, the promo for the February 26 episode — for which there is not yet an official description — shows Eddie finding out that his son never got on the school bus. He then turns to Athena (Angela Bassett) with his concerns that he was kidnapped — by Abigail, who’s been following him. The video shows other reasons to be concerned about what’s going to happen there.

Then, the rest of the promo switches to Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Karen (Tracie Thoms), who asks her wife if she still has a future at the 118, as she continues to recover following her dermatomyositis diagnosis. “I want to go back, but…” Hen begins, but then their car is T-boned. Uh-oh!

What are your theories about this next episode? Let us know in the comments section below.

9-1-1, Returns, Thursday, February 26, 8/7c, ABC