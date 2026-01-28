Why Is Joy Behar Absent From ‘The View’?

Joy Behar has been noticeably absent from The View this week. The cohost was not part of Monday’s (January 26) audience-free episode, which was not unexpected, since she traditionally appears on the show from Tuesdays through Fridays (and serves as moderator on Fridays, when Whoopi Goldberg is off). But then, when she didn’t appear on Tuesday’s (January 27) show either, Goldberg explained her absence at the top of the hour.

“So we want to let you know Joy is out. She’s not feeling well,” Goldberg announced. “So we want her to feel better and get her behind back here.”

Behar was once again missing from the panel on Wednesday’s (January 28) show, but Goldberg didn’t address her absence this time.

The comedian and View long-timer was previously absent due to a health-related issue for nearly a full week in November 2025. At that time, Behar hurt her foot by dropping her iPad on it, and, when she returned, the whole line-up was already seated at their table instead of doing a walk-out, in solidarity with Behar, who showed off her gnarly injury to the crowd.

“Now, I’ve been off for a few days, as you might have noticed,” she explained. “Well, here’s what happened. So I dropped my iPad on my foot, and I broke my toe.” She went on to explain how “painful” the injury was for her, adding, “Don’t drop anything on your foot.”

Behar, who turned 83 years old in October, is the senior-most member of The View‘s lineup, having been one of its original members. However, it’s Goldberg who holds the record for longest-running cohost, since Behar was “fired” from the show after Season 17 and returned for Season 19.

Of that experience, she told People at the time, “Somebody wanted me gone… That’s not the first time I’ve been fired for my politics.”

It is unclear when Behar will return from her sick leave at this time.

