‘Will Trent’ Fans, Should BonBon Chiffon Become a Recurring Character Next? (POLL)

What To Know The latest episode of Will Trent featured the return of a fan-favorite guest character.

BonBon Chiffon, who previously appeared in Seasons 2 and 3, came back in all her sassy glory, and some fans want to see her more.

The cases of the day in Will Trent‘s newest episode, “The Man From Nowhere,” saw Will (Ramón Rodríguez) and Faith (Iantha Richardson) investigating a poisoning death at a salsa competition, with very spicy results, while Angie (Erika Christensen), Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin), and Franklin (Kevin Daniels) worked with college students to solve a cold case on the road. The real highlight of the episode, though, was the return of BonBon Chiffon (Jonny Beauchamp) in all her feisty glory.

BonBon was working at the club where the competition turned deadly and offered several pieces of critical intel to help close the case, which tracks, since BonBon always seems to have the tea. She was also the only one to notice that Will switched suit hues from green-brown to brown-green.

We were first introduced to the character in Season 2’s “We Are Family,” which saw the GBI investigating a murder connected to a drag club. BonBon was brimming with intel helpful to the case, some hilarious one-liners, flirtatious moments, and adorable flaws (“vanilla envelope” anyone?), and she prevented the perp from escaping with a well-timed platter to the face.

BonBon then reappeared briefly in Season 3’s “Push, Jump, Fall” when Angie and Ormewood ran into her and Josiah (Kenneth Mosley) at a diner, and they kindly advised on how to properly prepare for the VA system and his medical needs… with a few signature zingers thrown in for good measure, of course.

In all cases, BonBon’s sense of self-possession and sass made her an instant standout, infusing every scene with energy and fun.

After the character’s latest return, fans were thrilled, and some called for her to come around more often.

On the show’s Reddit fanpage, for example, one fan wrote, “I got to thinking … so many fans love Bon Bon, I wonder if they wrote a script just to include them,” and another replied, “I wondered that too! I would love to see Bon Bon more often.”

“Bon Bon is always around for some of my personal favorite episodes of the show lol!” another fan wrote in response to the episode.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, some fans commented on the show’s BonBon clip to encourage more of the character: “So excited to see the return of Bon Bon!! Need to be a recurring character,” one fan wrote.

So do you think BonBon should become a recurring figure in the series, like Franklin was before being promoted to full-time? Why or why not? Weigh in with our poll below!

Will Trent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC