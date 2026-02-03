Kermit & Miss Piggy on Sabrina Carpenter & Dream ‘Muppet Show’ Guests (VIDEO)

What To Know The Muppets return to their original theater for a special one-night TV event featuring guest stars Seth Rogen, Sabrina Carpenter, and more.

This new half-hour show includes musical performances, comedy sketches, and the signature chaos fans love, with veteran Muppet performers reprising their roles.

Kermit and Miss Piggy tell us what to expect.

If all the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players, then the Muppets — that lovable cluster of felt puppets created by mastermind Jim Henson — are in a league of their own. And now the zany gang, including Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Scooter, and many more, is back on the small screen (in the original Muppet Theatre, to be exact). While this particular reprise is for one night only, it can hopefully serve as a launchpad for future mayhem.

“We’re so excited to be back on the very stage where it all started,” declares Kermit to TV Insider, a reminder of how long this crew has been part of our culture. From 1976 to 1981, Henson’s creations entertained viewers weekly via a variety show that even featured legendary musical guests like Diana Ross, Liza Minnelli, Paul Simon, and Elton John. Then, in 1996, ABC aired Muppets Tonight, which ran until 1998.

In 2015, the Muppets returned to the network with a short-lived self-titled series, with Miss Piggy hosting a fictional late-night talk show.

Over all that time, they were on nine of our covers (including, below, from top, in 2015, 1981, and 1977). Now, with The Studio‘s Seth Rogen at the helm as executive producer, the Muppets are once again proving they’re ready for primetime, in a half-hour where Grammy winner Sabrina Carpenter performs alongside everyone’s favorite porcine diva, Miss Piggy. (Carpenter also serves as an executive producer.)

Veteran Muppet performers Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman, and Matt Vogel lend their talents to the production, where Kermit has chosen acts that range from choreographed dance numbers to slapstick comedy. (Don’t worry, Statler and Waldorf still provide commentary.)

Of course, pretty much everything ends in chaos, but for Kermit, it’s all part of the job.

“I have the feeling he’s desperately trying to keep things rolling,” Henson told TV Guide Magazine in a 1977 cover story. “And he’s surrounded by all these crazies.”

Not much has changed over the years. Kermit is still wrangling his pals amid pandemonium, whether it’s Carpenter crooning with chickens or Gonzo attempting a daredevil obstacle course. To us, it just proves the Muppets remain timeless.

Learn more about the new Muppet Show in our video interview with Kermit and Miss Piggy above.

The Muppet Show, Premieres, Wednesday, February 4, 9/8c, ABC & Disney+