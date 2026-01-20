‘Bait’: Riz Ahmed Is Hoping to Play James Bond in New Prime Video Comedy (VIDEO)

Riz Ahmed is heading back to television, headlining an all-new comedy called Bait, which is quickly approaching on Prime Video. The Oscar-nominated performer, known for his roles in shows like The Night Of, Girls, and The OA, will get a little meta with his actor role in the series set to arrive this spring.

Along with unveiling first-look images, Prime Video has shared a sneak peek clip, revealed the premiere date, and plenty more must-know details. Scroll down for a closer look at Bait, and stay tuned for more as we approach the series’ premiere.

When does Bait premiere?

Bait is set to premiere with all six episodes on Wednesday, March 25, on Prime Video, where it can be streamed in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

What is Bait about?

Bait tells the story of Shah Latif (Riz Ahmed), a struggling actor whose last chance to hit it big comes in the form of an audition that could catapult him to super stardom. The show follows Shah over four days as his life spirals out of control over the audition, as his family, ex-love, and the entire world seem to weigh in on whether he’s the right man for the role.

Does Bait have a trailer?

Bait doesn’t have a trailer yet, but an all-new clip teases that the role Shah is going out for is none other than James Bond. See how his family appears to react to the fact that he’s under consideration for the role in the clip below:

Who stars in Bait?

In addition to Ahmed, Bait stars Guz Khan as Zulfi, Sheeba Chaddha as Tahira, Sajid Hasan as Parvez, Aasiya Shah as Q, Weruche Opia as Felicia, and Ritu Arya as Yasmin.

Who makes Bait?

Bait is executive produced by Ahmed, Allie Moore, Jake Fuller, and Ben Karlin. Both Ahmed and Karlin serve as showrunners for the series that is produced by Jax Media and Amazon MGM Studios.

Bait, Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 25, Prime Video

