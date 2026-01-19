Joanna Gaines Celebrates Daughter Emmie’s Major Milestone

Paige Strout
Comments
Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines attend the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California; Emmie Gaines and Chip Gaines, Instagram, January 17, 2026.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Courtesy of Joanna Gaines/Instagram

What To Know

  • Joanna Gaines celebrated her youngest daughter Emmie turning 16 and getting her driver’s license.
  • The family commemorated Emmie’s Sweet 16 with festive decorations, an at-home dinner, and a special cake.
  • Joanna shared how watching her kids grow up is bittersweet.

Believe it or not, all but one of Chip and Joanna Gainesfive children are old enough to drive.

The couple’s youngest daughter, Emmie, turned 16 on January 5. In a Saturday, January 17, Instagram post, Joanna revealed that Emmie had achieved a major teenage milestone: getting her driver’s license.

“Our baby girl is SIXTEEN and driving! I already miss taking her to school in the morning and to all of her sports and alllll the many places she needed to go,” Joanna wrote. “If you’re in the season of life where you feel like a taxi driver for your kids, enjoy the moments and the miles with them. It goes by so fast. 🥹❤️.”

Joanna shared Emmie’s exciting update alongside home videos from Emmie’s childhood. The footage also included a photo of Chip with Emmie as she got her license, a clip of Emmie driving away, and photos from Emmie’s Sweet 16 celebration.

Joanna decorated the home with red, white, and blue decorations for Emmie’s big day. The family seemingly celebrated with an Italian at-home dinner, followed by a blue cake with cherry-shaped candles.

People sent their congratulations to Emmy in the comments of Joanna’s post. “We are living the same thing right now. Jade is 16 and I can’t even fathom the next couple years.❤️❤️🥲,” wrote HGTV’s Mika Kleinschmidt, referring to her own daughter.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines)

One fan wrote, “Happy birthday to your sweet daughter. 16 is a big deal! 💕🛍️.” Another added, “Happy Birthday to your daughter and congratulations to her proud parents. 😍.” Someone else shared, “Jo! I can’t!! ❤️ where did the time go! Happy 16! Emmy Kay.”

A different user commented, “Miss being my girls Uber driver.” A separate person posted, “I totally thought that was YOU Joanna as a child!”

Joanna and Chip share five kids, including Drake, 20, Ella, 19, Duke, 17, and Crew, 7. Though Joanna primarily keeps her children off her social media feed, the kids make occasional appearances on her Instagram timeline.

Last month, Joanna shared a glimpse of herself, Emmie, and Ella taking a pottery lesson together. “Fun day learning something new with my girls✨,” she captioned Instagram footage from the girls’ day out. “It’s probably too late to ask for a pottery wheel for Christmas… @chipgaines.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines' Kids Ella and Crew Have Rare TV Moment in 'Fixer Upper' Finale
Related

Chip and Joanna Gaines' Kids Ella and Crew Have Rare TV Moment in 'Fixer Upper' Finale

During the holidays, Joanna and one of her daughters got into playing mahjong together. “We are officially in on mahjong 🙋🏻‍♀️🙋‍♀️,” the Fixer Upper star captioned an Instagram video of the family’s new mahjong board. “Just need a couple more players to join in on the action (ahem, Drake Duke Ek or Chip??) 🤣🥰🤗.”

Joanna followed up her birthday tribute to Emmy by sharing a sweet Instagram video of Crew showing how he cares for the bees in their garden. “Crew’s beeline 🐝 🐝🐝,” she captioned the Sunday, January 18, post.

Chip Gaines

Joanna Gaines




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Sam Elliott as T.L. and Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy in Landman episode 10, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+
1
10 Burning Questions for ‘Landman’ Season 3
Tom Hiddleston and Diego Calva discuss 'The Night Manager' Season 2
2
‘The Night Manager’s Tom Hiddleston on Angela’s Betrayal Over Roper’s Survival
Piers Morgan
3
Piers Morgan Shares Health Update From Hospital Bed as Prayers Pour In
Ali Larter
4
‘Landman’ Star Ali Larter Unpacks Emotional Season 2 Finale & Favorite Moments (VIDEO)
Travis Clark and Katie Bates posing in front of Big Ben in London, England
5
‘Bringing Up Bates’ Star Katie Bates’ Husband Admits He Had an Affair