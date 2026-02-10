‘Doc’ Sneak Peek: Will Richard Return to Westside as a Doctor? (VIDEO)

We know that Richard Miller (Scott Wolf) is up to something on Doc, and TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, February 10, episode, titled “Trust,” hints at the trick up his sleeve.

In our clip, which you can watch above, Dr. Michael Hamda (Omar Metwally) sits down with him. “Tell me this is a play for more money,” he says of whatever Richard has pulled now. “I want to be a doctor, and I’m not pulling my kids out of school to move to Des Moines,” Richard offers an explanation. Apparently he’s having trouble finding work in Minneapolis. “What are you saying when people call you?” he asks Michael, who insists, “I haven’t breathed a word of this to anyone, as per our agreement.”

Still, “No one will touch me with a 10-foot pole,” Richard says. But him working at Westside Hospital isn’t really an option, in Michael’s eyes. “Everyone here knows what you did,” he points out. “You will walk in a pariah.” Watch the full clip above for more from their conversation about Richard’s future.

In Season 1, after Amy (Molly Parker) lost years of her memory due to a car accident, Richard hid his role in a patient’s death, even going so far as to try to convince her it had been her fault. When the truth came out in the finale, he lost his job as chief and his medical license was suspended. But he returned to Westside to give his perspective of how Amy treated another doctor after questions arose about the latter’s death by suicide.

Also coming up in “Trust,” Amy navigates the fallout from Katie’s (Charlotte Fountain-Jardim) secret and treats a critically ill patient who’s hiding something herself. Also, Gina (Amirah Vann) and Jake (Jon Ecker) try to discover the source of what may be a mental disorder in a world-class poker player, Jake hides Rachel’s (Samantha Massell) health scare from Amy, and Sonya (Anya Banerjee) and TJ (Patrick Walker) investigate Joan’s (Felicity Huffman) frequent absences.

What are you hoping to see with Richard in the rest of this season? Let us know in the comments section below.

Doc, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Fox

