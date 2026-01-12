Blake Shelton Hits Back at Shocking Gwen Stefani Divorce Rumors

What To Know Blake Shelton addressed and dismissed recent internet rumors about his and Gwen Stefani’s alleged divorce, urging fans not to believe everything they see online.

He highlighted the rise of fake images and misleading articles, noting that many photos and stories circulating about their relationship are fabricated.

Shelton emphasized that after over a decade together, his relationship with Stefani remains exciting and happy.

Blake Shelton has warned fans not to believe everything they read (and see!) on the internet, especially when it comes to his relationship with wife Gwen Stefani.

The country star was co-hosting Country Countdown USA on Saturday (January 10) when he reacted to recent rumors he’s been seeing online about him and Stefani allegedly heading for divorce. Shelton, who tied the knot with the “Hollaback Girl” singer in 2021, said he’s been noticing more and more misleading articles since October.

“I started noticing these articles popping up about ‘Blake and Gwen, they’re split up,'” Shelton said, per People. “‘They’re not even seeing each other anymore, they’re going through a divorce.’ And then, a week later, a picture comes out of us walking out of the grocery store … ‘Oh, they’re back together again!'”

“And another week goes by, and we’re not seen at the grocery store… ‘They’re divorcing,'” he continued, poking fun at the speculation.

He also addressed the growing use of deepfakes, in which people use AI to create realistic but fake images of celebrities. “I see pictures of Gwen and I on social media that I really go, ‘That looks so real.’ But I know I don’t even own that shirt or, ‘Whose car is that?'” the former Voice coach stated.

Shelton’s advice? He said, “I don’t believe anything anymore that I see on the internet.”

The couple, who previously co-starred as coaches on The Voice, went public with their relationship in 2015. They announced their engagement on October 27, 2020, and married at a chapel on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch on July 3, 2021.

Speaking to People last May about their 10-year anniversary, Shelton revealed how fast time has flown by. “Some of the things that we talk about, we’re to the point in our relationship that it’s like, ‘Oh, remember what happened…’ and you realize, ‘Oh my God, that was 8 years ago!’ It’s like, how did this happen so quickly?” he shared.

Despite over a decade together, Shelton said his relationship with Stefani has never stopped feeling new. “I feel like that might be the key to happiness, is that it feels just as exciting and new and happy,” he concluded.