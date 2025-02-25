This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

There is no doubt Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings is the G.O.A.T. of the popular game show. He currently has the highest amount of consecutive games won on the trivia show with 74. He is also the number one player for the highest winnings of a regular season play with $2,520,700, according to Jeopardy.com. Jennings ranks at number two for all-time winnings including tournaments with $4,370,700, just behind Brad Rutter.

No one is close to his record, but he believes that one champion has the ability to beat him. Amy Schneider is in second place with 40 consecutive games won. Jennings was in awe of her, saying that she had come close to beating him.

On the latest episode of the Inside Jeopardy podcast, the show’s producers, Sarah Whitcomb Foss and Michael Davies, discussed the past week’s Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament results. They revealed that Matt Amodio wants to be Jeopardy!‘s new villain and they were shocked that Craig Rogers announced his marriage to Julia Collins on the show since they kept it secret for so long.

At the end of the podcast, they conduct a Host Chat, where Jennings answers questions from audience members and one of them winds up on the episode. This week’s question talked about Jennings’ amazing record.

“Do you think that your 74-game win streak could ever be broken?” the audience member asked him.

“I think it can be beaten. I was here when Amy Schneider made the last real run at it,” Jennings said. “The reason why I think it can be beaten [is] one, because I know firsthand it can be done. I was there. And second of all, I think there is a plateau you hit where you’re just cruising. You’ve had a lot more practice on the buzzer and the set than your opponents have had. It’s kind of an unfair home-court advantage for the returning champion.”

“I think at some point somebody is just going to hit that streak and they’re going to glide. I’m excited that I might be here when it happens.”

Schneider was the 2022 Tournament of Champions winner. The writer accomplished her 40-game winning streak from November 2021 to January 2022. Her streak is the longest one held by a woman.

When it comes to the Highest Winnings in a regular season play, the Oakland, California, native ranks at number four with $1,382,800. Including tournaments, she is the four-highest winner of all time with $1,682,800.

Despite Schneider’s winning streak, she did not advance to the next round of the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament on Monday, February 24. Luigi de Guzman, an attorney from Arlington, Virginia, won with a total of $18,799.

Schneider addressed her loss on X, stating why she didn’t take home the win.

“Nothing I can do but tip my cap to @ouij on that one,” she wrote. “I mean, come on, he successfully buzzed in on 31/60 clues! Just sheer dominance.”

Fans replied to her tweet, telling her to not feel bad about her shocking defeat.

“Don’t feel bad, Amy. Luigi was just so quick on the buzzer. We could see you pressing the buzzer, but his reflexes, I guess, were just a little bit faster. But hey, if it makes you feel better, I was one of the ones who did buy your book!” an X user commented.

“Great to see you playing again, sorry it didn’t go your way. Loved your hair and dress, great look,” said another fan.