‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Saying This After Jamie Ding’s Latest Game

It’s a battle for super fans! Jeopardy! fans are excited for a showdown between Jamie Ding and Harrison Whitaker in the upcoming Tournament of Champions. Whitaker won 14 games, amassing $376,999, while Ding is on his way to winning his 13th.

Ding, a law student and bureaucrat from Lawrenceville, New Jersey, went into his 13th game with a total of $314,440. He is slowly climbing up the leaderboard of all-time champions.

On March 31, Ding played against Kimberly Ayers, from San Marcos, California, and Seth Politano, from Los Angeles, California. Did his streak continue? Warning: Spoilers for the March 31 episode of Jeopardy! ahead!

Ding dominated the first half of the round, having accumulated $7,000 by the first 15 clues. Ayers, a college professor, put up a fair fight with $2,800. Politano, a physician and medical school professor, had -$800.

Ayers tried to catch up to Ding when she found the Daily Double on clue 27. She had $3,600 and wagered $1,600 in “The Bible Of….” The clue read, “The bubishi, an ancient self-defense text used by Okinawan masters, has been published as ‘the Bible of’ this.”

She correctly answered with “What is karate?” giving her $5,200. However, after getting the last clue wrong, Ayers ended with $5,000.

Ding had $8,800. Politano ended with $2,000.

In Double Jeopardy, Politano found the first DD on clue one. He had $2,000 and wagered $1,200. In “I Think I’m Pregnant,” the clue was “In 2008 Jenna Karvunidis had a cake filled with pink icing when she popularized this; she later said the concept is limiting.”

“What are gender reveals?” he answered correctly. This gave him a total of $3,200.

After that, the round was filled with Triple Stumpers and Ding dominating until he found the DD on clue 14. He had $15,600 and wagered $5,400. In “Africa,” the clue read, “This African capital city of about 2.5 million lies on sites that were once part of the ancient empire of Carthage.”

Ding correctly answered with “What is Tunis?” This gave him a wide lead of $21,000.

He ended the Double Jeopardy round with $23,400. Ayers had $6,200. Politano ended with $4,000.

The category for Final Jeopardy was “U.S. History.” The clue was “Amelia Earhart was among the guests at a 25th anniversary ceremony held December 17, 1928, in this state.” The correct response was North Carolina, which all three game show contestants got right.

Politano wagered $2,601, giving him a final total of $6,601. Ayers’ wager was $1,401, ending her with $8,001. Ding went big with his wager. He bet $16,160, giving him a final total of $45,560.

This made Ding a 13-day champion with $360,000. This moves him into 15th place, above Adriana Harmeyer, according to The Jeopardy! Fan. He will be back on Wednesday for game 14. Can he tie Whitaker?

Reddit users reacted to Ding’s game and the upcoming super champion battle. “Jamie vs. Harrison will be the battle of the century. I can’t wait,” one said.

“Has James surpassed Harrison Whittaker yet in winnings?” one fan asked.

“No. Harrison amassed $373,999 in his fourteen wins; Jamie reached $360,000 today through 13,” another replied.

“If he wins tomorrow, he probably will. If he doesn’t win, he won’t,” one last fan said.

Are you excited to see Ding and Whitaker face off? Let us know in the comments.