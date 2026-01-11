What To Know Guy Moon, Emmy-nominated composer died at age 63.

Moon received multiple Emmy nominations and BMI Cable Awards for his contributions to television music.

His family and fans are mourning his loss, highlighting his lasting impact on animation and announcing plans to celebrate his life.

Guy Moon, an Emmy-nominated composer known for his work on animated TV shows — including The Fairly OddParents and Danny Phantom — is dead at 63.

Moon died on Thursday, January 8, following a traffic collision, according to a Facebook statement from his family. A County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner report lists traumatic injuries as the cause of death.

“We are overcome with grief to announce the passing of our beloved patriarch, Guy Moon,” the Moon family wrote on Facebook. “We feel singularly blessed to have been able to call him dad and husband. As we stand together at the base of what seems to be an insurmountable grief, we are emboldened to grieve him with honor and courage with the tools that he equipped us with in his beautiful life.”

Moon received four Primetime Emmy Award nominations in the Outstanding Music and Lyrics category for his work on Nickelodeon’s The Fairly OddParents. He also got one Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for Cartoon Network’s The Real Adventures of Johnny Quest and two more for Nick’s T.U.F.F. Puppy.

Plus, his work on OddParents and fellow Nick shows ChalkZone, Danny Phantom, and Big Time Rush earned Moon eight BMI Cable Awards at the BMI Film & TV Awards.

Moon also composed scores for the films The Brady Bunch Movie and A Very Brady Sequel, and he was an orchestrator on the films Six Days Seven Nights, Shanghai Noon, xXx, and Evan Almighty.

Fans of Moon’s are mourning his death on Reddit. “Dang, this hurts to read!” one commenter wrote. “Every time I heard his background music and sound library, I instantly would recognize it was by him. Yet another talent taken from us so soon. R.I.P.”

Another Reddit user wrote, “His music style always fed the whimsical and zany nature of the shows he composed for. A huge part of our childhoods. R.I.P. to him.”

And Moon’s family members’ statement added, “He has left an unmistakable legacy, and will be profoundly missed by us, his family, and countless others whose lives he impacted. We are tentatively planning to celebrate his life on his birthday, February 7th, in the Los Angeles area, and again sometime after in his hometown in Wisconsin. We will make details available as we plan. Together we remain, The Moon Family.”