Andrew Lincoln in ‘Coldwater,’ ‘Thousand Blows’ Returns, Peach Bowl, TMZ on the Reiner Murders

Mark Mainz/Sister Pictures Limited/ITV/Paramount+ © Sister Pictures Limited 2025

Coldwater

Series Premiere

Watching a one-time action hero struggle with cowardice provides a fascinating hook to this six-part psychological thriller (airing weekly) that brings The Walking Dead‘s Andrew Lincoln back to TV in a polar opposite role. Here, he’s more like running scared. The intrigue begins when John, a mild-mannered househusband and dad, relocates his family from London to the small Scottish town of Coldwater to escape the public shame of having fled a violent incident in a neighborhood park, leaving one of his kids behind. It’s his bad luck that his new Coldwater neighbor, Tommy (a wild-eyed Ewen Bremner), is a manipulative lunatic and possible serial killer who exploits John’s insecurities and weaknesses. Scene-stealer Eve Myles plays Tommy’s enabling wife Rebecca, an unconventional pastor who may be even more of a monster. Episodes air on the linear Showtime schedule Sundays at 9/8c.

Disney / Robert Viglasky

A Thousand Blows

Season Premiere

The bare-knuckled Victorian-era boxing drama from Peaky Blinders‘ Steven Knight returns for a second season, with Adolescence Emmy winners Stephen Graham and Erin Doherty reprising their roles as volatile veteran boxer and underworld boss Sugar Goodson and Forty Elephants gang leader Mary Carr. As the new season opens, with all episodes available for bingeing, Mary returns to London’s gritty East End to rescue Sugar from his drunken downward spiral, reclaim her position as queenpin, and rekindle her relationship with rising Jamaican boxer Hezekiah (Malachi Kirby), who’s out for revenge after the murder of his best friend, Alec. Step into this ring at your peril.

Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Peach Bowl

7:30/6:30c

Can No. 1 Indiana move on to the national championship game undefeated? This college football semifinal, opposite No. 10 Oregon in Atlanta, will decide who plays opposite the winner of Thursday’s Fiesta Bowl at the January 19 national final. (The fact that I’m wearing red today in honor of my alma mater should tell you who I’ll be rooting for.)

Amy Sussman/Getty Image

TMZ Investigates

8/7c

The murders that rocked Hollywood, and saddened fans across the world, get the TMZ treatment. An hour-long special promises new revelations about the stabbing deaths last month of Rob and Michele Reiner, for which their son Nick was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Starz

Spartacus: House of Ashur

9/8c

Be careful who you betray in the ancient city of Capua in this luridly violent spinoff. The mighty Korris (Outlander‘s Graham McTavish), trainer of gladiators and a fearsome warrior himself, is on the rampage after the slaughter of his paramour. But what everyone in the Roman city really wants to know is when pioneering female gladiator Achillia (Tenika Davis), maimed but triumphant in her first public battle, will be ready to fight again. Turns out her wounds are at least as emotional as physical.

