If you watched MTV’s Total Request Live a.k.a. TRL in the early aughts, Damien Fahey is a familiar face. After Carson Daly left the show in 2002, Fahey took over the VJ slot, hosting the daily music video countdown with Vanessa Lachey, La La Anthony, and more.

Fahey was part of the show until it concluded in 2008, and while he hasn’t lived a life in the spotlight in the years since, he’s still been keeping busy. Scroll down to learn more about what Fahey is up to today!

What is Damien Fahey doing now?

Fahey currently works as a DJ for the radio station 104.3 MyFM in Los Angeles. He’s also a writer/producer and voice actor on Family Guy. He began voice acting for the cartoon in 2007, earned his first writing credit in 2016, and began co-executive producing and producing in 2017.

In 2024, he celebrated Family Guy’s 25 anniversary with an Instagram tribute, writing, “Waking up every day excited about getting to write jokes and laugh with people who feel like family is a dream come true. It doesn’t get any better than this. Thank you @macfarlaneseth. Here’s to another 25 which will coincide perfectly with my mortgage being paid off.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damien Fahey (@damienfahey)

The former MTV star is a drummer and most recently played in the band Thirsty Heroes. He also hosted I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2009.

Who does Damien Fahey voice in Family Guy?

Fahey has voiced various Family Guy characters over the years in more than 80 episodes. His most notable role is as Corey, the host of an instructional YouTube video channel.

His other characters include Dr. Michael Milano, Hammer, Brad Pitt, Bug, and Cody Spraytan.

Is Damien Fahey married?

Fahey is not currently married, and it’s unclear whether he’s in a relationship.

He was previously married to Grasie Mercedes. Mercedes is an actress, writer, director, and producer. She’s also a fashion and style blogger. Some of Mercedes’ acting credits include Poker Face, Good Trouble, The Affair, 9-1-1, All My Children, and Criminal Minds.

Fahey and Mercedes met in 2003 while they were both working at MTV (she was on the production side). However, they didn’t get together until years later, ultimately tying the knot in 2013. They split in 2022.