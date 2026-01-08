‘Jeopardy!’: Harvey Silikovitz Speaks Out After Dramatic Champions Wildcard Win

Harvey Silikovitz spoke out on his teammates and the Jeopardy! Champions Wildcard tournament after his dramatic win on Wednesday night. The attorney returned to the Jeopardy! stage after winning one game in March 2025, where he took home $23,600.

Silikovitz, from West Orange, New Jersey, went against Cameron Berry and Jason Singer on January 8, 2026. He ended with a total of $12,998 and advanced to the semi-finals, which start on January 12.

Before the tournament began, the karaoke king posted about the tournament on his Instagram, when he told his followers to tune in. In his post, he praised his competitors and talked about how he hopes his appearance will help with Parkinsons Disease awareness.

“The CWC roster is loaded with strong players. All of us knew going in that no one had an easy road,” he wrote on Instagram on December 27. “But every single one of my fellow contestants in this CWC is also super-nice, and the camaraderie and sportsmanship that you’ll notice onscreen are real.”

“We all got along great, have the highest respect for each other, and supported each other, and we still have a very active chat group!”

“Make no mistake, each of us wanted to win, and we knew that in addition to substantial prize money, the winner of the tournament would secure a berth in the Tournament of Champions. But we had fun competing against each other. It was the polar opposite of the cutthroat atmosphere that you see on so many game shows and reality shows,” he continued.

The game show champion went on to talk about his Parkinson’s diagnosis and the awareness his presence brings. “I’m also hopeful that my appearance in this postseason tourney, while continuing to live with Parkinson’s (PD), will provide further inspiration to viewers who are themselves coping with PD or other chronic illnesses or conditions,” he ended.

“Not surprisingly, given the consistently high level of talent and skill on display, the tournament features one banger of a game after another. You don’t want the FOMO of missing any of them!” Silikovitz wrote.

Between his Jeopardy! appearances, Silikovitz has been busy traveling all over the world, including Greece, Chicago, St. Lucia, and more. He also attended concerts and met Michael J. Fox while working with his organization to beat Parkinson’s.

Aside from Silikovitz, Berry, and Singer, the Champions Wildcard includes Geoff Barnes, Michelle Tsai, Dave Bond, James Corson, Jonathan Hugendubler, Bill McKinney, Ian Morrison, Vickie Talvola, Stella Trout, Dargan Ware, Pete Johnston, and Ryan Sharpe.