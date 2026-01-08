‘Grey’s Anatomy’s Camilla Luddington Warns Fans of ‘Heartbreaking’ Midseason Premiere (VIDEO)

Camilla Luddington is issuing a big warning to Grey’s Anatomy fans ahead of Thursday (January 8) night’s midseason premiere: If you thought the fall finale was tough, things are about to get much “worse.”

The actress appeared on The View Thursday morning, ahead of the Season 22 return, and talked about the big cliffhanger that left her character, Jo Wilson, on the operating table in critical condition, with a big question mark looming as to whether she and her twin babies will survive the emergency surgery she’s undergoing.

After describing how the last episode left off, with Jo undergoing an operation for heart failure, Luddington described her reaction to finding out Jo would be endangered and said, “I think what was going through my mind a lot of that episode was just [that] the character has survived so much, yeah, and she’s finally, right at that moment, about to get what she really wants. This cozy family. She already has another kid, but the whole unit of it, the whole idea of it. And I was just heartbroken that this is where she was at.”

When asked whether she was warned about Jo being in danger from producers, she noted that being a part of Grey’s Anatomy means always being prepared for an unexpected twist of bad fate.

“Listen, at some point, someone explodes on Grey’s Anatomy… You can ask any cast member. Because if it makes for the best storyline, that’s what happens,” she said with a laugh.

Luddington then confirmed that she’s warning fans that tonight’s spring premiere is “worse” than the one we left off on and shared her advice for how fans should brace for what’s about to happen on the show. “There’s no way to prepare because it’s just unrelentless and heartbreaking, I would say, [get a] bottle of wine and therapy,” Luddington said. Ruh roh.

Before The View, Luddington also appeared on Good Morning America‘s third hour and shared, “It only gets worse… Here’s the thing: Sometimes we ease you back in. That does not happen tonight. We throw you right back in, and we rip off the band-aid. It is unrelent[ing]. It’s heartbreaking. Chris Carmack, shoutout to Chris Carmack, he does an incredible performance. Something that I love that you’ll see tonight is the family that Jo has made at this hospital really rallies around this couple. And I just, there’s so much heart in it, but it’s rough.”

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC

