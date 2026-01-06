‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Midseason Premiere Pics Revealed: What Clues Do You See?

Amanda Bell
Comments
Grey's Anatomy Season 22 midseason premiere photos
Disney / ABC

Grey’s Anatomy fans have been on pins and needles since November waiting to find out what’s going to happen after that fall finale cliffhanger, so every little morsel of detail about the midseason premiere is crucial right now.

The latest news is: The first batch of photos from the upcoming January 8 episode have been revealed, and while none of them directly answer the question on everyone’s minds — namely, will Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and her twin babies survive their current medical crisis — they might just contain some clues about what fans can expect from the episode, titled “Skyfall.”

The logline for the episode confirms that Jo is indeed in trouble, and that’s not all: “Winston [Anthony Hill] and Ben [Jason George] fight to save Jo’s life, while Teddy [Kim Raver] supports Link [Chris Carmack]. Owen [Kevin McKidd] and Jules [Adelaide Kane] battle to save a young man, and Lucas [Niko Terho] forms an unexpected bond with a patient.”

Scroll down to take a look at the new pictures and see if you spot any clues about what they might mean.

GREY’S ANATOMY - “Skyfall” - Winston and Ben fight to save Jo’s life, while Teddy supports Link. Owen and Jules battle to save a young man, and Lucas forms an unexpected bond with a patient. THURSDAY, JAN. 8 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) ANTHONY HILL, JASON GEORGE, CHRIS CARMACK
Disney / Anne Marie Fox

Does Link look like he’s getting good news from Jo’s doctors, or not?

GREY’S ANATOMY - “Skyfall” - Winston and Ben fight to save Jo’s life, while Teddy supports Link. Owen and Jules battle to save a young man, and Lucas forms an unexpected bond with a patient. THURSDAY, JAN. 8 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) ANTHONY HILL
Disney / Anne Marie Fox

Ndugu certainly doesn’t look happy about whatever has happened in that OR.

GREY’S ANATOMY - “Skyfall” - Winston and Ben fight to save Jo’s life, while Teddy supports Link. Owen and Jules battle to save a young man, and Lucas forms an unexpected bond with a patient. THURSDAY, JAN. 8 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) KIM RAVER
Disney / Anne Marie Fox

Could it be that Grey Sloan’s other heart surgeon had to step in and save the day… maybe?

GREY’S ANATOMY - “Skyfall” - Winston and Ben fight to save Jo’s life, while Teddy supports Link. Owen and Jules battle to save a young man, and Lucas forms an unexpected bond with a patient. THURSDAY, JAN. 8 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) KEVIN MCKIDD, KIM RAVER
Disney / Anne Marie Fox

Or will she have something bigger to deal with with Owen?

GREY’S ANATOMY - “Skyfall” - Winston and Ben fight to save Jo’s life, while Teddy supports Link. Owen and Jules battle to save a young man, and Lucas forms an unexpected bond with a patient. THURSDAY, JAN. 8 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) KEVIN MCKIDD
Disney / Anne Marie Fox

What does Owen’s face tell you in this shot?

GREY’S ANATOMY - “Skyfall” - Winston and Ben fight to save Jo’s life, while Teddy supports Link. Owen and Jules battle to save a young man, and Lucas forms an unexpected bond with a patient. THURSDAY, JAN. 8 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) KEVIN MCKIDD, ADELAIDE KANE
Disney / Anne Marie Fox

Here, Owen and Millin take in some news.

GREY’S ANATOMY - “Skyfall” - Winston and Ben fight to save Jo’s life, while Teddy supports Link. Owen and Jules battle to save a young man, and Lucas forms an unexpected bond with a patient. THURSDAY, JAN. 8 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) TREVOR JACKSON, ADELAIDE KANE
Disney / Anne Marie Fox

Millin is joined on the case by Wes Bryant (Trevor Jackson).

GREY’S ANATOMY - “Skyfall” - Winston and Ben fight to save Jo’s life, while Teddy supports Link. Owen and Jules battle to save a young man, and Lucas forms an unexpected bond with a patient. THURSDAY, JAN. 8 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) NIKO TERHO
Disney / Anne Marie Fox

Why is Lucas Adams so happy right now?

GREY’S ANATOMY - “Skyfall” - Winston and Ben fight to save Jo’s life, while Teddy supports Link. Owen and Jules battle to save a young man, and Lucas forms an unexpected bond with a patient. THURSDAY, JAN. 8 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) NIKO TERHO, CHANDRA WILSON
Disney / Anne Marie Fox

And what does he have to say to Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson)?

GREY’S ANATOMY - “Skyfall” - Winston and Ben fight to save Jo’s life, while Teddy supports Link. Owen and Jules battle to save a young man, and Lucas forms an unexpected bond with a patient. THURSDAY, JAN. 8 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) NIKO TERHO, SAMANTHA MARIE WARE, CHANDRA WILSON
Disney / Anne Marie Fox

Niko and Bailey spend time with a patient.

GREY’S ANATOMY - “Skyfall” - Winston and Ben fight to save Jo’s life, while Teddy supports Link. Owen and Jules battle to save a young man, and Lucas forms an unexpected bond with a patient. THURSDAY, JAN. 8 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) KIM RAVER
Disney / Anne Marie Fox

Teddy seems mighty contemplative here. Hmmm…

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 22 Midseason Premiere, January 8, 10/9c, ABC

Grey's Anatomy key art

Pick Us, Choose Us, Love Us!

Get absolutely everything about Grey's Anatomy in your inbox!

ABC

Hulu

Series

2005–

TV14

Drama

Medical

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Grey's Anatomy ›

Grey's Anatomy




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Tony Dokoupil
1
CBS Viewers Blast Tony Dokoupil’s ‘Train Wreck’ Evening News Debut
Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf — 'Brilliant Minds' Season 2 Episode 11
2
‘Brilliant Minds’ Boss Breaks Down Shocking Death & Major Exits
Jimmy Kimmel
3
Jimmy Kimmel Fans React After Late Night Show Drops News of Big Change
Jimmy Kimmel
4
Jimmy Kimmel Takes Same ‘Cognitive Exam’ as Trump – See How He Did
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper
5
Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen’s CNN New Year’s Show Ratings Revealed