‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Midseason Premiere Pics Revealed: What Clues Do You See?

Grey’s Anatomy fans have been on pins and needles since November waiting to find out what’s going to happen after that fall finale cliffhanger, so every little morsel of detail about the midseason premiere is crucial right now.

The latest news is: The first batch of photos from the upcoming January 8 episode have been revealed, and while none of them directly answer the question on everyone’s minds — namely, will Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and her twin babies survive their current medical crisis — they might just contain some clues about what fans can expect from the episode, titled “Skyfall.”

The logline for the episode confirms that Jo is indeed in trouble, and that’s not all: “Winston [Anthony Hill] and Ben [Jason George] fight to save Jo’s life, while Teddy [Kim Raver] supports Link [Chris Carmack]. Owen [Kevin McKidd] and Jules [Adelaide Kane] battle to save a young man, and Lucas [Niko Terho] forms an unexpected bond with a patient.”

Scroll down to take a look at the new pictures and see if you spot any clues about what they might mean.