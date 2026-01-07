Marjorie Taylor Greene Returns to ‘The View’ After Congress Exit & Things Get Heated

Marjorie Taylor Greene returned to The View for the second time on Wednesday’s (January 7) episode, just two days after her final day as a member of Congress, and covered a range of issues with cohosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. And things got pretty spicy between the former Georgia rep and Hostin over her withdrawn support for Donald Trump and his administration.

The cohosts began the interview by asking Greene to explain why she decided to leave Congress after being labeled a “traitor” by Trump due to her support for the Congressional measure to force the Department of Justice to release the full Jeffrey Epstein criminal files. Of that, she said, “I think when it comes down to it, the president that I helped get elected, the party that I donated to and represented, and having the president turn on me and calling me a ‘traitor’ for standing with women who were raped as teenagers, and then having no one in the party stand up for me, that was a high bar. But really, when it came down to death threats, which I had become used to, but when they came in on my son because of my president’s words, it’s just too much, right? And I believe in term limits.”

Later, she added that the rise of political violence was also a factor, saying, “One of MAGA’s big campaign pledges was to release the Epstein files, and then having to say, ‘Am I going to have to be the next Charlie Kirk? Is my son going to get murdered because I’m trying to continue to do this job?’ I think that’s a bar that’s too high for anyone, and it’s real. Political violence is real, and it’s so sad, and the politics is so extreme and divisive, and I just don’t want to be a part of that anymore.”

Greene was also asked if she regretted not speaking out against Trump before, since he’d used similarly disparaging verbiage about other people, and she demurred. “Well, the toxic nature of politics is something that grew and grew to really bother me deeply, but it’s also the language that we see across both sides of the aisle. I’ve been called nasty names by Democrats, too, and it goes back and forth, and I’ve said I’m taking my part. I’m only in control of me, so I’m taking control and taking my part and saying, ‘I don’t want to be a part of that anymore. I want to focus on politics and policies and actions instead of focusing on individuals because our country is so divided,” she said. However, she also added that she “reject[s]” Trump’s choice of demeaning language.

Hostin in particular wasn’t ready to take it at that and asked whether Greene had apologized to fellow representatives, including those who had transgender children, for her own comments in the past. Still, Greene was persistent and said, “Well, Sunny, to be clear, I made a blanket apology for my part, but I haven’t received apologies back from so many people that attacked me. So again, I’m the only one taking accountability and taking a big step in that direction. It really the responsibility belongs on everyone to do.”

She also denied having any intention to run for Senate or the presidency following her departure from Congress after Hostin expressed her skepticism about her true intentions, saying, rather prickly, “Some wonder, like myself, if your transformation is really about self-preservation. People are suspicious that you’re distancing yourself from Trump to save your own political brand, because perhaps you have aspirations to be a senator or a governor, and perhaps you’ve done it for the inevitable midterm losses that are going to happen in the Republican Party.” To that, she declared, “I’ve been asked by every single person that’s interviewed me, what are you running for? And I’ve said over and over again to exhaustion.”

When challenged by Behar whether she should join the Democratic party over her family-first ideals, she declined but also refused to answer whether she will remain a Republican now that she’s no longer in Congress.

After that, things calmed down a bit in the second segment of the interview as the cohosts discussed Trump’s infiltration of Venezuela to capture its president and Greene’s continued insistence that the Epstein files be released, with her confirming that she was pressured by the president to withdraw her support for the discharge petition to release them.

The third portion of the interview was contentious, though, and Greene even earned groans from the cohosts and crowd over her continued support of claims that the January 6 riots on the U.S. Capitol were not Trump’s fault. In a crosstalk-filled discussion, Greene claimed that Nancy Pelosi was the one who declined police support on the day of the insurrection before Hostin asked simply, “Do you believe in Trump was responsible for the insurrection on the Capitol?” To that, Greene said, “No, he did not plan it. He did not order it,” which drew an audible reaction from others in the studio.

The interview concluded with a fourth segment volley of quickfire questions from the cohosts, in which Greene denied she made millions while in Congress, saying her wealth instead came from a family construction business, and spelled out her plans to spend time with family in her post-Congress life. She also stressed that she will never again resume support of Trump, saying, “Absolutely not, the way he treated me, no.”

Greene, who has been rumored to be on a shortlist of potential new The View cohosts, previously appeared on the show in November and praised the stars for conducting a professional interview of her. We’ll have to wait to see whether she feels the same way about this particularly prickly appearance, too.

