Savannah Guthrie Shares Rare Family Photos for Birthday Celebration

It’s been a busy December for Savannah Guthrie, who not only celebrated the holiday season but also marked her 54th birthday on Saturday, December 27.

The Today co-host shared a rare glimpse into her family life on Instagram on Sunday, December 28, posting several photos and videos celebrating her birthday alongside her husband, Mike Feldman, their two young children, Vale, 11, and Charles, 8, and her mom, Nancy.

“Birthday wish comes true every day with these beautiful people by my side – and a yellow finch at my window for good measure for a splash of my favorite color 💛,” Guthrie captioned the slideshow of pics.

The photos were taken at Guthrie’s Upstate New York home and showed her in the dining room blowing out her birthday cake candles, reading birthday cards from her children, and posing for a snap in the kitchen with her mom.

She also shared a video reel of the special day, writing alongside it, “Thank you for beautiful birthday wishes – surrounded by the ones I love and a little birthday magic from a yellow bird by my window.”

Guthrie’s former Today co-host, Hoda Kotb, who retired from NBC News back in January, also shared a special birthday message on her own Instagram page.

“Hey my birthday girl— @savannahguthrie my favorite pictures of you — when your heart is on full display ….are these…when you are in mom-mode.. with your babes.. or mine…. thx for loving us xoxo,” Kotb wrote alongside a carousel of pics.

“How I love you,” Guthrie commented on Kotb’s post.

Many others also shared birthday wishes, including NBC 4 New York anchor Natalie Pasquarella, who wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday, Savannah! Wishing you & your beautiful fam your best year yet! ❣️🎈🙏.”

Yoga instructor and frequent Today show guest Kristin McGee added, “Happy birthday!!!🤍✨🎉.”

Author and charity auctioneer Lydia Fenet, who often features on Today, wrote, “Happy bday to an amazing woman and a fabulous mom ❤️❤️.”

Fans also shared messages, with one Instagram user writing, “So glad you’re with your mom as well as the rest of your family!❤️.”

“Happy birthday to you! Thank you for being a lovely light always,” said another.

Another wrote, “Wishing you the happiest of birthdays! 🎈🥳🎂.”

On the December 19 episode of Today, Guthrie revealed she will be taking a couple of weeks off from the show at the start of 2026 due to surgery.

“Some of you have noticed that my voice has been very scratchy and started to crack,” Guthrie stated. “I have found out what it is. I have vocal nodules, and now, I also have a polyp. It’s not a big, big deal, but I am gonna have to have a surgery real early in the new year and be off for a couple of weeks.”