CBS Mornings star Tony Dokoupil is the latest journalist to be named anchor of the CBS Evening News, set to inherit the desk on January 5 after current anchors Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson’s exits later this month.

“Tony is what everyone wants in an evening-news anchor — authentic, compassionate, unafraid,” CBS News President Tom Cibrowski said last week as the network announced Dokoupil’s promotion. “He connects instantly, whether he’s talking with world leaders or with families navigating difficult news in their own backyards.”

But we’ve heard that kind of high praise about evening-news anchors who didn’t last long, and Dokoupil has the unenviable task of pulling CBS Evening News out of third place in the ratings, where it has languished for years. DuBois and Dickerson, his immediate predecessors, are leaving their posts after less than 11 months.

Amid this latest recasting, we’re rounding up the shortest-serving former CBS Evening News, NBC Nightly News, and ABC World News Tonight anchors of the last half-century — permanent weekday anchors, mind you, not interim selections. According to our research, those anchors are…