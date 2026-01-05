Hospital Drama (‘Brilliant Minds’) and Comedy (‘St. Denis’), Antiques Roadshow at 30, ‘My Life Is Murder,’ New ‘CBS Evening News’ Anchor

Pief Weyman / NBC

Brilliant Minds

Midseason Premiere 10/9c

It’s all hands on deck when the medical drama returns from a month-long hiatus in the wake of the car accident involving Michelle (Stacey Farber), the ex-wife of empathetic neuro resident Van (Alex MacNicoll). As Dr. Wolf’s (Zachary Quinto) team works to save her and console a desperate Van, it’s pretty clear things won’t return to normal at Bronx General for some time. And that doesn’t even take into account the discovery Wolf makes when he breaks into his absent father’s apartment.

Chris Haston / NBC

St. Denis Medical

Midseason Premiere 8/7c

Matters are a lot less serious in the mockumentary sitcom set in an Oregon hospital, where naïve nurse Matt (Mekki Leeper) and seasoned ER doc Ron (David Alan Grier) take different approaches to convincing a kid to get a tetanus shot despite the “gentle parenting” attitude of the stubborn boy’s cowed mom and dad. Elsewhere, Matt’s hot-nerd glasses raise his “snack” profile among the female staff, causing much teasing between Bruce (Josh Lawson) and Serena (Kahyun Kim), while Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) ropes Alex (Allison Tolman) into her chaotic wedding planning.

Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation

Antiques Roadshow

Season Premiere 8/7c

The hunt for hidden treasures continues as the long-running PBS staple begins its milestone 30th season in Salt Lake City, with the first of three episodes filmed at Red Butte Garden & Arboretum. (Future stops include Savannah, Georgia; a first-ever visit to Maine and Castle Farms in Charlevoix, Michigan.) Among the rare finds appraised: a 1937 copy of Tolkien’s The Hobbit with a typo on the rear flap of the dust cover, confirming its authenticity as a true first printing of the U.K. edition. Its value can be expressed in six figures.

Matt Klitscher / AcornTV

My Life Is Murder

Season Premiere

With a cheeky toast to a “life/murder balance,” Lucy Lawless returns for a fifth season of the light mystery from scenic New Zealand as spunky investigator Alexa Crowe. In the first of eight new episodes, Alexa and her crew explore the world of elite cheerleading after a fitness influencer dies during a livestream.

CBS Evening News X

CBS Evening News

6:30/5:30c

Tony Dokoupil moves from CBS Mornings, where he has been a co-host since 2019 with Gayle King and Nate Burleson, to the renowned anchor desk once occupied by the likes of Walter Cronkite and Dan Rather. He started his new role ahead of schedule over the weekend, broadcasting from San Francisco to cover breaking news involving the U.S. military capture of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro. A publicized “Live from America” stunt that was intended to launch his tenure has been postponed for now. Dokoupil had originally planned to begin his CBS Evening News anchor role with a two-week, 10-city tour across America, starting in Miami. Instead, he’ll be anchoring Monday from New York, where all of the major network anchors are based.

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

Jeopardy! Champions Wildcard (syndicated, check local listings): A two-week tournament features winners from the recent “Second Chance” tournament as well as one-day, two-day, and three-day champions who didn’t make the initial Tournament of Champions cut. The winner moves on to the ToC, which begins Jan. 19.

(syndicated, check local listings): A two-week tournament features winners from the recent “Second Chance” tournament as well as one-day, two-day, and three-day champions who didn’t make the initial Tournament of Champions cut. The winner moves on to the ToC, which begins Jan. 19. Baking Championship: Next Gen (8/7c, Food Network): Precocious teams of baking siblings ages 8-14 compete for $25,000 and bragging rights as the Next Generation of Baking Champions. Hosts and judges Duff Goldman and Kardea Brown narrow the field of 12 teams to 10 in the two-hour opener, where to qualify, they’ll produce a dozen of their finest cupcakes, then make a pie from scratch.

(8/7c, Food Network): Precocious teams of baking siblings ages 8-14 compete for $25,000 and bragging rights as the Next Generation of Baking Champions. Hosts and judges Duff Goldman and Kardea Brown narrow the field of 12 teams to 10 in the two-hour opener, where to qualify, they’ll produce a dozen of their finest cupcakes, then make a pie from scratch. Playing Games: As one game show bows out, with the season finale of Celebrity Name That Tune (8/7c, Fox), a new season begins for NBC’s The Wall (9/8c).