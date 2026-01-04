For decades, Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) pet name for his wife, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), has been “Logan,” Brooke’s maiden handle. So, it’s only natural that Brooke raised a serious eyebrow upon learning that her sister, Katie (Heather Tom), wanted to name her new fashion line, gifted to her by her husband, Bill (Don Diamont), “Logan,” on The Bold and the Beautiful.

First, the two women squared off with their respective mates standing by their sides in Katie’s office. Lang’s Brooke remained steadfast in her stance that she is the one who is known internationally in the fashion world.

At first, Brooke and Katie sparred back and forth over the standings in their business, as if that should be the indicator as to who should have rights to the name “Logan.” Brooke acknowledged that while Katie was a success in the public relations end of the fashion world, she hadn’t earned the reputation that allowed her to lay claim to the Logan name in this particular way. (To Brooke’s credit, she said she’d be OK with Katie calling her line “Katie Logan.”)

Undeterred, Katie leaned into the fact that her name was Logan, too. And that “Logan” was never used professionally at Forrester Creations. “It’s ‘Brooke’s Bedroom’ – not ‘Logan Lingerie,’” Katie quipped.

The best Brooke could come up with was that the “L” in “BeLieF” stood for “Logan,” but Katie wasn’t backing down.

Business stories not rooted in personal ties are all but pointless on soaps. B&B knows this, and it was clear that this wasn’t merely about which name Katie was going to be using for her company, but rather some unresolved tension between the two women related to Brooke’s actions in the past.

The two sisters had a one-on-one showdown in which the gloves came off.

Brooke wondered why Katie was blaming her for everything that had gone wrong in her life. “I’m not blaming you,” a hurt Katie shrugged. “I’m just telling the truth. I’m stating how things are. But, you know, actions have consequences.”

Katie suggested that Brooke be held accountable for having targeted her husband. As veteran B&B fans recall, Brooke and Bill slept with each other when Katie was suffering from postpartum depression and gave the two her “blessing” to hook up (clearly not in her right mind, which anyone could see).

Brooke claimed that she had never not supported her sister.

“Were you supporting me when you took my husband way from me?” Katie countered.

Tearing up, Katie revealed that she wished that her sister could have supported her in her new business venture. “Clearly, your support is contingent on my bowing to your will,” Katie stated.

“I am proud of you. You’re my sister,” Brooke implored.

The older Logan sibling gently suggested to her younger sister that she was dredging up the past. Katie countered that Brooke’s infidelity with Bill was always going to live between them, and she reminded Brooke that she had wrecked her marriage.

“That situation is a lot more complicated than you’re saying,” Brooke maintained.

No matter what questionable thing that Brooke has done — sleeping with Bill, or going way back to withholding Caroline’s (Joanna Johnson) letter to Ridge in the show’s first year — Lang has always known how to play Brooke as a woman who truly believes she’s in the right.

Her late mother-in-law Stephanie (Susan Flannery) once said to Brooke, “Everything you say is exactly what you mean.” (It was not meant as a compliment!)

Lang’s ability to support Brooke’s actions under all circumstances is a key factor in why the character has endured for nearly four decades.

The two women reached a stalemate. Katie ordered her sister out. Brooke stood in the doorway, declaring her love for her sister. “Get out,” Katie said as she dissolved into tears.

B&B is known for having soaps’ best boardroom storyline (1993’s Battle for BeLieF, which led to Brooke taking 51% control of Forrester Creations remains unparalleled). Now, the show has launched another great one as Katie and Brooke’s unresolved issues are providing the fabric for the launch of Logan.

Brava to Lang and Tom for helping make B&B the show to watch in 2026!

The Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, CBS