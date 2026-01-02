What To Know John Foster’s friend Maggie Dunn was killed in a car accident on December 31, 2022.

On the three-year anniversary of her death, he wrote a touching tribute on Instagram.

The tribute included a note Dunn wrote to the American Idol singer, in which she encouraged him to pursue his dreams of becoming a singer.

John Foster paid tribute to his late friends Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill on New Year’s Eve, the three-year anniversary of their deaths. In his Instagram post, he included a photo of a handwritten letter he’d received from Dunn where she urged him to continue pursuing his dreams of being a country music singer.

“You are so talented!!” the letter read. “You have such an amazing voice and you should let everyone hear it. Don’t ever give up on your singing dreams. I personally think you could be a famous country singer one day. The next Elvis Presley. Just don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do it.”

After including a quote from Theodore Roosevelt, Dunn concluded, “Never give up on your singing dreams. And your voice is too good to go unheard.”

Foster lost his high school friends in a car accident on December 31, 2022. Following their deaths, he wrote the song “Tell That Angel I Love Her” and was inspired to truly work towards a career in the music industry.

In 2024, Foster auditioned for American Idol and was a contestant on Season 23 the following year. He ended up finishing the show as the runner-up behind Jamal Roberts.

During his time on the show, Foster performed “Tell That Angel I Love Her” and then released it on streaming services after the competition ended.

“This song taught me just how much music can mean to a community, to a grieving family, and how deeply it could change me as well,” Foster revealed in his Instagram tribute to Dunn and Gill. “I’m still so grateful that God allowed me to be a vessel for His words through that song, and it has been a true blessing to see how many grieving hearts have found comfort in it. Today, please say a prayer for their souls, and for the many loved ones who feel the pain of their absence every single day — and please say their names.”

On New Year’s Day, Foster made his first major public appearance since Idol when he performed at the Rose Parade.