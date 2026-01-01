Matthew Perry’s Grave Gets Perfect ‘Friends’ Tribute Update (PHOTO)

What To Know An update to Matthew Perry’s grave plaque features a sweet nod to his role on Friends.

The update comes two years after the actor at the age of 54.

Fans shared their emotional reactions to the plaque tribute via social media.

Two years after Matthew Perry‘s death, the actor’s new grave plaque update features a sweet nod to his most iconic role.

Perry died of the acute effects of ketamine use at the age of 54 in October 2023, after which he was buried at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Los Angeles. A new photo of his grave plaque, shared via Instagram on Monday, December 29, reveals that a reference to his role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends has been added to his grave.

Underneath Perry’s name and birthday is an epitaph that describes him as a “Much Loved Friend.”

Fans were quick to catch the Friends reference. “An absolute perfect Epitaph,” one Instagram user commented underneath the post, while another added, “My heart aches for him like I lost a true friend.”

“Don’t get me wrong I love all of the characters and cast of Friends but Matthew Perry/Chandler was and will always be my favourite Friend ❤️💔🙏,” someone else gushed. Another person posted, “About time! Took them long enough 🙏 matty deserve to have a plaque asap. ❤️❤️❤️ Miss him so much.”

Others flooded the post’s comments with kind words for Perry and his beloved TV character. “His passing was the first of a celebrity’s that deeply upset me when the news broke. I still get quite sad when I remember him :/ I hope he’s at peace ❤️,” one person shared. A different user wrote, “When I watch Friends, I still cannot believe he has passed. His character was one of my favorites! RIP, Matthew.💔.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arthur Dark (@hollywoodgraveyard)

“The One With The Grave Marker. Still missed by all ❤️,” a user wrote. Referencing his Friends role, someone else commented, “RIP Chandler Muriel Bing, thank you for the light and endless laughter you gave, priceless one of a kind ❤️.”

In the photo, Perry’s grave was adorned with several flowers. A fan also left a copy of Perry’s 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, with a note which read, “TAKE ME! Read it and pass it on!”

Last month, Perry’s former doctors, Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez, were sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and 8 months of home detention and 3 years of supervised release, respectively, after being found guilty of distributing ketamine to Perry before his death. Three other individuals charged in connection to Perry’s death are set to be sentenced in the coming months, per ABC News.

Perry’s Friends costar Jennifer Aniston opened up about her reaction to his death in a November interview with Elle. “It was so alarming and shocking, yet not shocking,” she revealed. “[The Friends cast and I] always said, ‘I hope I never get that phone call.’ We miss him. He’s missed.”

She continued, “He was a brilliant human being and an extraordinary talent, loved deeply, and wanted happiness more than anything. It makes me sad that he never really achieved that, because he deserved it.”

If you or someone you know has addiction issues, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration‘s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.