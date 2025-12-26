Kate Gosselin Announces Devastating Family Loss & Social Media Break

What To Know Kate Gosselin announced the sudden and heartbreaking loss of her beloved German shepherd, Nanuq Juneau.

Kate Gosselin just announced a devastating family loss and a subsequent social media break.

On Thursday, December 25, the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 reality star, 50, took to Instagram and TikTok with sad Christmas Day news.

“We suffered an unimaginable loss on Friday night. My soul girl, the rest of me passed away quickly in the car on our way home for Christmas,” Gosselin captioned a photo slideshow of her beloved German shepherd. “I am taking a break from TikTok because I am hurting so deeply. But I know you guys loved her too, so I needed to let you know.”

In the caption of her update, she wrote, “I have no words. One minute, she was here and healthy. The next, she was gone. Her last gift to me was when she got into the truck to leave, she poked her head forward to where I was sitting in the passenger seat and licked my left cheek, twice.”

The mom of sextuplets and twins continued, “I’m trying to replace the traumatic memories and things I can never unsee with that memory. My sweet girl kissing me, saying ‘thank you for taking me on a ‘long bye bye,’ which was her favorite thing in the world. Then, a little over 3 hours later, she was gone. I will never understand it. When I can, I’ll talk about details. For now, I cannot. #souldog #loss #heartbroken.”

To conclude the slideshow caption, Gosselin promised, “I will spend the rest of my life missing you, NuNu. Life will never be the same. I love you more than life itself. I’m so sorry I couldn’t save you. Nanuq Juneau: 04/19/2016 – 12/19/2025.”

In the comments, Gosselin’s followers showered her with prayers and comforting words following the death of her dog. One Instagram user wrote, “Oh, this is heartbreaking news 💔 I am so sorry for your incredible loss, we all knew how much you loved [her]. {bighugs} to you and your family. 🌈🐾.”

Someone else shared, “Oh, Kate!! I am so sorry! It truly is a heartbreaking loss. Big hugs and prayers to you! 🙏🏻❤️.”

Another Instagram user echoed, “Kate, I’m sorry for your loss, and I know it was huge. Prayers as you adjust to a whole new world. What on earth happened?”

Meanwhile, yet another follower commented, “I am so very sorry, Kate.. there are no words to ease your pain. Sending you all my love and prayers during this difficult time 🙏♥️🌈🙏.”

Gosselin starred in Jon & Kate Plus 8 for five seasons alongside her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, and their eight children: Cara, Mady, Joel, Aaden, Collin, Leah, Hannah, and Alexis. She went on to appear in the spinoffs, Kate Plus 8 and Kate Plus Date.