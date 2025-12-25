Jimmy Kimmel Delivers Scathing Christmas Day Message: ‘Tyranny Is Booming’

Erin Maxwell
Comments
Jimmy Kimmel, Alternative Christmas Message, Channel 4; U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump call children as they participate in tracking Santa Claus' movements with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker on Christmas Eve at the Mar-a-Lago resort on December 24, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. This is the 70th year that NORAD has publicly tracked Santa’s sleigh on its global rounds. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Channel 4; Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

What To Know

  • Jimmy Kimmel delivered Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message, sharply criticizing President Trump.
  • Kimmel recounted how his show was taken off the air, but public support led to its return.
  • He concluded by apologizing to the U.K. for Trump’s actions.

Jimmy Kimmel delivered a Yuletide message to cap off his memorable year, issuing a savage take-down of President Donald Trump in a special Christmas Day address to the U.K. on Channel 4.

The late-night host delivered Channel 4’s annual Alternative Christmas Message, the long-running counter-programming speech that airs in opposition to the BBC’s traditional Royal Christmas message. In the broadcast, Kimmel reflected on 2025, stating that “tyranny is booming” in the U.S. thanks to Trump, who he said “thinks he is our king.”

“I do know what’s going on over here, though, and I can tell you that, from a fascism perspective, this has been a really great year,” Jimmy Kimmel said, according to the full transcript published by Variety. “Tyranny is booming over here. You may have read in your colourful newspapers my country’s President would like to shut me up because I don’t adore him in the way he likes to be adored. The American government made a threat against me and the company I work for, and all of a sudden we were off the air.”

Jimmy Kimmel

Channel 4

“But then, you know what happened? A Christmas miracle happened. Well, it was September, it was a September miracle. But the holiday does seem to come earlier and earlier every year, doesn’t it? Millions and millions of people stood up and said: ‘No, this is not acceptable’. People who never watched my show, people who were on record saying they hate my show, spoke out, they marched, they did this all to support the right to a free expression of speech, and because so many people spoke out, we came back. Our show came back stronger than ever. We won, the President lost, and now I’m back on the air every night givin’ the most powerful politician on earth a right and richly deserved bollocking. That’s a word, right, I used it properly?”

Jimmy Kimmel to Deliver Christmas Day Speech Reflecting on 2025
Related

Jimmy Kimmel to Deliver Christmas Day Speech Reflecting on 2025

“And the reason I’m telling you this story is because maybe you’re thinking: ‘Oh, a government silencing its critics is something that happens in places like Russia, or North Korea, or LA, not the U.K’. Well, that’s what we thought, and now we’ve got King Donny the Eighth calling for executions. It happens fast.”

“You know, it’s funny, we Americans are very proud of not having a king. It’s kind of why we left. Earlier this year, tens of millions of us marched at protests called No Kings. You had some of those there. And just for the record, we have nothing against your king. I mean, I don’t know if you know this, but his son lives here. We just – well, some of us – just have a problem with the guy who thinks he is our king.”

Kimmel concluded his message by apologizing on behalf of the U.S., stating that Americans are “not all like” Trump, thanked the Brits for Spider-Man, and urged them to please hold out.

“No one knows better than you, we’re always just a little bit late to the game, but do we come through in the end? Maybe. Give us about three years. Please.”

Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
The Amazing Race Season 39 cast
1
Will ‘The Amazing Race’ Return for Season 39?
Noah Schnapp in 'Stranger Things' Season 5
2
More ‘Stranger Things’ for Christmas, NBA All Day, Football on Netflix, ‘Call the Midwife’ Special
Donald Trump
3
’The Daily Show’ Mocks Trump With Montage of Him Sleeping
Imani Smith
4
‘The Lion King’ Child Star Dies at 26
Fallout 3, Bethesda Softworks
5
‘Fallout’: 7 Disturbing & Diabolical Game Vaults Fans Hope Make It to the Series