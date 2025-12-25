Jimmy Kimmel Delivers Scathing Christmas Day Message: ‘Tyranny Is Booming’

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel delivered Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message, sharply criticizing President Trump.

Kimmel recounted how his show was taken off the air, but public support led to its return.

He concluded by apologizing to the U.K. for Trump’s actions.

Jimmy Kimmel delivered a Yuletide message to cap off his memorable year, issuing a savage take-down of President Donald Trump in a special Christmas Day address to the U.K. on Channel 4.

The late-night host delivered Channel 4’s annual Alternative Christmas Message, the long-running counter-programming speech that airs in opposition to the BBC’s traditional Royal Christmas message. In the broadcast, Kimmel reflected on 2025, stating that “tyranny is booming” in the U.S. thanks to Trump, who he said “thinks he is our king.”

“I do know what’s going on over here, though, and I can tell you that, from a fascism perspective, this has been a really great year,” Jimmy Kimmel said, according to the full transcript published by Variety. “Tyranny is booming over here. You may have read in your colourful newspapers my country’s President would like to shut me up because I don’t adore him in the way he likes to be adored. The American government made a threat against me and the company I work for, and all of a sudden we were off the air.”

“But then, you know what happened? A Christmas miracle happened. Well, it was September, it was a September miracle. But the holiday does seem to come earlier and earlier every year, doesn’t it? Millions and millions of people stood up and said: ‘No, this is not acceptable’. People who never watched my show, people who were on record saying they hate my show, spoke out, they marched, they did this all to support the right to a free expression of speech, and because so many people spoke out, we came back. Our show came back stronger than ever. We won, the President lost, and now I’m back on the air every night givin’ the most powerful politician on earth a right and richly deserved bollocking. That’s a word, right, I used it properly?”

“And the reason I’m telling you this story is because maybe you’re thinking: ‘Oh, a government silencing its critics is something that happens in places like Russia, or North Korea, or LA, not the U.K’. Well, that’s what we thought, and now we’ve got King Donny the Eighth calling for executions. It happens fast.”

“You know, it’s funny, we Americans are very proud of not having a king. It’s kind of why we left. Earlier this year, tens of millions of us marched at protests called No Kings. You had some of those there. And just for the record, we have nothing against your king. I mean, I don’t know if you know this, but his son lives here. We just – well, some of us – just have a problem with the guy who thinks he is our king.”

Kimmel concluded his message by apologizing on behalf of the U.S., stating that Americans are “not all like” Trump, thanked the Brits for Spider-Man, and urged them to please hold out.

“No one knows better than you, we’re always just a little bit late to the game, but do we come through in the end? Maybe. Give us about three years. Please.”