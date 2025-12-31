‘Percy Jackson’ Stars Explain Siren Scene Changes & Percy’s Realization (VIDEO)

What To Know Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 Episode 5 features the Circe and sirens scenes from Sea of Monsters with new twists.

In this episode, Percy realizes his willingness to sacrifice everything for his friends.

Annabeth’s vision differs from the book. The stars break down the episode.

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 Episode 5, “We Check In to C.C.’s Spa & Resort.”]

Percy Jackson and the Olympians made some big changes from the source material in Season 2 Episode 5 in the sirens scene. This scene from the Sea of Monsters novel has never been adapted before, so it was one of Season 2’s most anticipated moments. It delivered surprising twists to what Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) saw in her vision, as well as who appeared in it and how. The stars break down the big changes and more in our Percy Jackson video interview above.

Percy (Walker Scobell) and Annabeth were saved from the Ironclad disaster by the inhabitants of C.C.’s Spa & Resort. C.C. is the powerful sorceress Circe, played by Rosemarie DeWitt. She harbors stranded demigods and trains them to face the sirens in the hopes that they’ll make it past the creatures alive. Less than 10 have ever succeeded. Circe has made sure of that, so she doesn’t have to live an eternity alone in her exile. Percy figured Circe out, and she turned him into a guinea pig for it. Annabeth saves him, but Percy has some major emotional realizations before Circe ever casts her spell.

Circe helps the demigods learn their fatal flaw, which should help them defeat the sirens. Percy realized that he would do anything for his friends, including sacrifice any quest. He said he would burn the world down to save Annabeth and anyone he loved, but he feared a scenario where he’d have to choose between saving Annabeth and saving Grover (Aryan Simhadri). Jeffries and Simhadri share their theories about what answer Percy was implying with TV Insider.

“I’m imagining a scenario, we’re both hanging off a cliff. He can only choose one. I think Grover would be OK with him saving Annabeth,” Simhardi says. “I think he would pull up Annabeth…Both of the people he’s trying to save would tell him to save the other.”

“But I also see no world in which he’s told he can only save one, and then actually listens to that,” adds Dior Goodjohn, as Jeffries adds, “He’d sacrifice himself…or we all fall.”

Instead of seeing her mother and father, Athena and Frederick, and Luke in her siren vision, like in the book, Annabeth saw Percy, Grover, and Luke (Charlie Bushnell). Percy and Luke were fighting, and Grover was mediating. Athena did appear in a thrilling moment in the vision, however. Andra Day made her debut by flying into the scene and protecting Annabeth from the sirens, only for that moment of connection to be revealed as part of the vision as well.

Frederick Chase does not appear in Season 2, but he will appear in Season 3! The series announced on December 22 that Jesse L. Martin will play Annabeth’s dad in Season 3, which is currently in production.

Learn more about Season 2 Episode 5 — including why it’s good that Percy is more human than Olympian — in our full Percy Jackson after-show video.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Wednesdays, Disney+ and Hulu