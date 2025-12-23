Why Erin & Ben Napier Can’t Host New Season of ‘Home Town Takeover’

What To Know Erin and Ben Napier revealed why they can’t host the upcoming season of Home Town Takeover.

The show’s new season will reportedly take place in Canada.

Erin and Ben will return to HGTV in 2026 with Season 10 of Home Town and the premiere of their latest show, Home Town: Inn This Together.

Another of Erin and Ben Napier‘s HGTV series is expected to return in 2026, only this time it will look a little different.

Home Town Takeover will reportedly head to Canada for its upcoming fourth season. Each season of the Home Town spinoff sees the Napiers travel outside of Laurel, Mississippi, to help bring new life to small towns across the country. Season 1 saw the duo venture to Wetumpka, Alaska, while Seasons 2 and 3 were set in Fort Morgan, Colorado, and Sebring, Florida, respectively.

While HGTV has not revealed any details about the new season, Erin and Ben dropped a major piece of news about the show in a recent interview with CinemaBlend. According to the couple, the show’s new setting prevents them from serving as hosts for Season 4.

“Our production company is Canadian. The people who make our show, they’re passionate about this Canadian takeover,” Erin explained. “But, because we are Americans, we are not legally allowed to host the show. We can only be in it as, like, guest stars.”

Ben added, “Yeah, a Canadian broadcast show has to be hosted by Canadian talent. 90%; I think 90 was the number. I thought it was just a majority.”

Back in 2023, the Minister of Canadian Heritage implemented new regulations regarding Canadian programming, emphasizing that the country’s broadcast system “maximizes the use of Canadian creative and other human resources in the creation, production and presentation of programming in the Canadian broadcasting system, taking into account the effects of broadcasting undertakings, including online undertakings, on economic opportunities and remuneration for Canadian creators,” per the Canadian government’s website.

Despite having to take a step back from Home Town Takeover, Erin told the outlet she’s “excited to go to Canada, because I’ve never been,” adding, “It would be magical, in the summer especially.”

Ben, for his part, teased his and Erin’s replacement hosts. “We know who it is, and I can say that we really like them. It’s another husband and wife team,” he shared.

While Season 4 of Home Town Takeover doesn’t have a release date, Erin and Ben’s flagship series, Home Town, will return for Season 10 on January 4.

Earlier this month, the duo confirmed that their new series, Home Town: Inn This Together, will still premiere next year, despite the hotel at the center of the show being damaged in a fire back in August.

Inn This Together will see Erin and Ben “join forces with their family and friends Jim, Mallorie, and Josh to restore the dilapidated 1930 Kress building in downtown Laurel,” the show’s official description reads. “The trio believes the 25,000-square-foot space will be the perfect setting for a hotel, food venue, and storefront, but they’ll need Ben and Erin’s magic touch to make their dream a reality.”

Home Town, Season 10 Premiere, Sunday, January 4, 8/7c, HGTV

Home Town: Inn This Together, Series Premiere, 2026, HGTV