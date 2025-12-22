‘The Price Is Right’: Boring Volleyball Player Jumps Up and Down After Winning Trip

A The Price Is Right contestant, who hailed from Boring, Oregon, won a trip on the game show and jumped up and down after winning a trip to the paradise island of Curacao. Host Drew Carey took pleasure in the name of her town.

Lillian, a college student and volleyball player at Azusa Pacific University, said, “I’m from Boring, Oregon. That’s the actual town name.”

“If I could be anywhere,” Drew Carey laughed.

Lillian had the highest bid of $901 for the Second Item Up For Bid on Wednesday, December 17, which was a Pickleball Package that included a pro net, four paddles, 12 balls, and two pairs of shoes. The actual retail price was $1,425.

After winning the pickleball package, she played Coming or Going for a trip to Curacao. “From Boring to exciting, it’s the stunning island of Curacao!” announcer George Gray said when introducing the trip. The trip for two included a six-night stay in a premier king room at Elements Hotel & Shops Curacao. It included a $1,000 amenities credit and beach-hopping tour.

All the game show contestant had to do was decide the prize of the trip. She either had to tilt the numbers to the left (coming) to make it $7.519, or to the right (going) to make it $9,157.

After asking the crowd, Lillian settled on $9,157. “I’m going to go with this!” she said. Model Alexis Gaube revealed the price, which Lillian was correct on. Lillian shrieked and then jumped up and down after winning.

“Oh my God!” she said.

“Sending her to Curacao, all the way from Boring, Oregon,” Drew Carey laughed before the show cut to commercial.

Lillian did not make it to the Showcase, as she only spun .20 on the wheel. She did walk away with prizes totaling $10,582.

“You go girl!” a YouTube user commented.

“From Boring to excited indeed. Lillian is going to have fu-un!” said another.

“That was super duper easy,” a third added.