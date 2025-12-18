‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Says Trump Has ‘Obama & Biden Derangement’ Syndrome After Primetime Address

As expected, the cohosts of The View reacted to Donald Trump‘s primetime address as their first order of business on Thursday’s (December 18) new show, and all five panelists — Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — picked apart the speech for various reasons.

First, Goldberg was miffed that he continued to lay blame on his predecessors Joe Biden and Barack Obama for any problems the country is facing under his leadership term.

After reviewing footage of Trump saying he “inherited a mess” when taking office for his second term and claiming “wages are up, prices our down,” she was left speechless.

“Who is he talking to?” Goldberg asked, rhetorically, before continuing. “You know what? I’m gonna tell you… he always likes to say people have ‘Trump Derangement [Syndrome], but I feel like he’s got Obama and Biden Derangement.” The cohost and moderator then added, “You can’t keep going to that well. That well is dry. This is on you. You did this. This is what you put together. It’s not them, it’s nobody but you. It’s you.”

Haines then jumped in to criticize the timing of Trump’s speech, saying, “I can say with a lot of confidence that people did not want the finale of Survivor interrupted [for him] to double down on a real survival experiment right now.” She then criticized Trump for naming immigrants that he dubbed “criminals” as the country’s biggest problem when, “He had started with, ‘We’re doing violent criminals.’ Then, simultaneously, he did pardon violent criminals from January 6. He also pardoned the Silk Road Creator, who was a criminal, and the former president of Honduras, who was a drug kingpin. So you cannot focus on actual crime, and [say] ‘We’re a nation of laws,’ and then just let the real criminals go.”

Hostin then explained that, while watching Trump’s speech, she consulted the AI service ChatGPT in real time to find out the truth of his statements, but added, “He lied so many times that I actually couldn’t catch up.” She then went on to read out disputes of Trump’s claims about bringing prescription drug prices down by more than 100 percent, that grocery prices were falling, that gas prices were down across the country, and that crime was at a record high under Biden’s administration.

“I sort of felt sorry for him, in a way,” Behar then said, adding a musical note, “It’s like I want to sing a Christmas song ‘The Epstein Files Are Coming,’ just to cheer him up a little.”

Griffin offered her two cents to say that she wasn’t surprised that Trump’s address was just a “highlight reel” and said she believes the speech was a signal that, despite Trump’s claim that the “affordability crisis is a hoax,” others in his administration see it differently. “They don’t even believe that. They knew going into the holidays, every American is looking at their pocketbook. They’re looking at the prices in the grocery store, and they know there is an affordability crisis.” She also panned Trump for showing “a lack of compassion” over the financial hardships people are experiencing right now and said Trump undermined his own wins on border security by falsely inflating the numbers of migrants at the border.

Goldberg then pointed out that he threw Chief of Staff Susie Wiles “under the bus” by suggesting the speech was her idea, adding, “I said, ‘Is she the devil?'”

“Like they say, if he’s moving his lips, he’s lying,” Behar said to close out the panelist’s reaction segment.

