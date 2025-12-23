‘SNL’ Writer Asks Fans for Help Finding His Missing Sister

Paige Strout
Christina Lynn Downer and Jimmy Fowlie, Instagram, December 22, 2025.
Courtesy of Jimmy Fowlie/Instagram

  • SNL writer Jimmy Fowlie has asked the public for help locating his missing sister, Christina Lynn Downer.
  • Fowlie shared details and contact information on Instagram, and received an outpouring of support from friends, celebrities, and followers.
  • In addition to his work on SNL, Fowlie has notable writing and acting credits on various TV shows.

Saturday Night Live writer Jimmy Fowlie is asking for the public’s help after his sister recently went missing in Los Angeles.

“My sister has been missing and we are worried that she isn’t safe. Her married name is Downer but she may go by Christina Fowlie,” he captioned a Monday, December 22, Instagram post. “Please share this so that if anyone has seen her, they can give any information to the police. The phone number is 213 996 1800 and her case number is 25237639. she was last seen in LA. thank you.”

Fowlie’s post featured several photos of Christina and himself, along with her missing-person flyer. “Christina Lynn Downer is a Female, Hair: Brown, Eyes: Brown, Height: 5’01”, Weight: 120 lbs,” the flyer reads. “Christina Downer was last contacted in late November. Christina’s family and friends are concerned for her safety.”

The flyer asks anyone who has information on Christina’s whereabouts to contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit or the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers.

Fowlie’s friends and followers offered their support in the post’s comments, including SNL‘s Chloe Fineman, who wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ sharing now!!” Influencer Jake Shane added, “I am so sorry…sending you love,” while actress Brenna D’Amico commented, “Sending you and your family love Jimmy♥️ just shared.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jimmy Fowlie (@jimmyfowlie)

“Oh no- sending love, sharing post,” wrote Ginger Gonzaga. Writer Liz Feldman shared, “Reposted Jimmy. 🙏🏼💜.” Other stars such as Drew Tarver, Nico Santos, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Lauren Lapkus commented with supportive emojis.

Fowlie joined SNL as a writer in 2022. He has helped create some of the show’s most memorable sketches in recent years, including Marcello Hernández‘s recurring Domingo character. The character first appeared in the sketch “Bridesmaid Speech,” which debuted in October 2024.

“I had wanted to do a sketch where Ariana [Grande] sings poorly. There is a video of a girl at her sister’s wedding doing a speech, and she does a Hamilton rap,” Fowlie said of the sketch’s inspiration in a January behind-the-scenes YouTube video. “If you’re that girl and you’re seeing this, I can’t even tell you how much joy the video has brought me. I’m so glad you did it because it inspired this.”

He added, “When you work here, you’re just shocked anything can even get on air. It was just like every other sketch where you, like, cobble it together, and you’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ll see if it goes. You almost don’t even think about how it does afterwards.”

Outside of SNL, Fowlie’s other writing credits include A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, The Other Two, and Your Daily Horoscope. He has also taken on acting roles on shows such as English Teacher, The Other Two, The Goldbergs, Bridesman, Search Party, Good Girls, and more.

Saturday Night Live




