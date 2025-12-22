‘General Hospital’ Fans Support Chris McKenna Amid Bipolar Diagnosis Reveal

What To Know Chris McKenna revealed his bipolar disorder diagnosis for the first time on Maurice Benard’s State of Mind podcast.

McKenna opened up about living with bipolar disorder undiagnosed and what led to his eventual diagnosis.

Fans reacted to the podcast revelations with messages of gratitude and support on social media.

General Hospital fans are supporting Chris McKenna after the actor made a revelation about his health.

On the Sunday, December 21, episode of Maurice Benard‘s State of Mind podcast, McKenna revealed that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in recent years. The podcast marked McKenna’s first time publicly opening up about his diagnosis, which he received in part after experiencing struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I thought it was only gonna be a few months, this COVID was gonna blow over in three months, six months. And it just lingered on and on … the monotony and not, like, moving on with my life,” he explained to Benard. “I was back at home and it really started to do a number on my mental health in particular.”

Benard, who is also living with bipolar disorder, asked his costar, “From one bipolar to another bipolar, how you doing, brother?” McKenna replied, “I’m doing good right now. It hasn’t always been the case, but I’m good right now.”

McKenna went on to share that he had his “first breakdown” when he was a teenager and had been living with undiagnosed bipolar disorder for decades. “I lived my whole life with this disorder undiagnosed, and experienced heavy cyclothemia, culminating in COVID when I had my first dangerous depression since [I was] a teenager, which was followed by a manic psychotic episode which required hospitalization,” he said. (The Mayo Clinic defines cyclothemia as a “rare mood disorder” that causes “emotional ups and downs.”)

“That’s when I finally got my diagnosis that I needed my whole life and got on medication, and that’s where I am today,” McKenna added.

Fans praised McKenna via social media for speaking out about his experiences. “Was an AMAZING episode just watched LOVE LOVED it!!!🙌👏👏👏😍❤️😍,” one user commented underneath a teaser for the podcast episode on Benard’s Instagram page. Another added, “Chris, Thank u for sharing yourself to so many of us who need someone to understand!! Maurice thank you as always. 🙏🙏.”

“Much love ❤️ to the both of you two amazing people/actors. Such an incredible powerful conversation. Well done to you both 👏,” someone else shared, while a different person wrote, “Wow!!!! Just an unbelievable conversation between the both of you was so emotional and outstanding job by you both. … Thank you to Chris for just being so open and honest about yourself was a wonderful show and helps so much to both of you. Just outstanding!!!!”

McKenna replied to the latter comment, writing, “Thank you Jen❤️.”

“This was a very profound episode of @mbstateofmind! You both had me in tears & I’ve shared this with so many,” a separate person gushed. “Don’t worry @chrislmckenna , it definitely helped many folks. God Bless you both. This needs to keep being brought to light.”

Another user commented, “I really needed this episode. It was so impactful. Love to both Maurice and Chris for being so open with us.”

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC