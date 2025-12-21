See the ‘General Hospital’ Cast Get Wild at Holiday Party

Michelle Stein
Comments
'General Hospital' stars Katelyn MacMullen and Sofia Mattsson
Instagram/ Katelyn MacMullen

What To Know

  • The cast of General Hospital celebrated the holiday season at their annual party, sharing festive photos on social media to the delight of fans.
  • Stars including Braedyn Bruner, Laura Wright, and Katelyn MacMullen posted images with fellow cast members and crew, showcasing their camaraderie and holiday spirit.
  • The event featured cast members posing in holiday attire, enjoying each other’s company, and expressing gratitude for their General Hospital family.

The General Hospital cast recently posted photos of themselves getting wild at a holiday party, much to fans’ delight.

Recently, stars of the beloved medical soap opera gathered to celebrate the holiday season at the annual gathering hosted by producer Frank Valentini. Many of them took to social media to share pictures of themselves in their holiday best while posing in front of fun backdrops and enjoying each others’ company.

Braedyn Bruner — who plays Emma Scorpio-Drake, the daughter of Robin Scorpio and Patrick Drake — took to Instagram with a carousel of photos. “GH holiday party 2025 🎄❤️,” she captioned the update.

In the featured image, Bruner posed with Finn Carr (Rocco Falconeri), Bluesy Larue Burke (Charlotte Cassadine), and Asher Antonyzyn (Danny Morgan). Another shot showed her with Eden McCoy (Josslyn “Joss” Jacks).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Braedyn Bruner (@braedynbruner)


Meanwhile, Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos) took to Instagram with a sweet snap of herself and Wes Ramsey (Peter August), writing, “GH Holiday party !! So much fun – more silly pics to come 🎅🏻.” Another snapshot showed her with Wally Kurth (Ned Quartermaine) and Alice Volonino, a member of the costume and wardrobe department for General Hospital.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Laura Wright (@welcometolaurasworld)

'GH's Donnell Turner on Fulfilling His Dream of Being the 'Black Luke Spencer
Related

'GH's Donnell Turner on Fulfilling His Dream of Being the 'Black Luke Spencer

Additionally, Katelyn MacMullen (Willow Tate) posted a carousel of photos via Instagram, with the featured image showing her and Sofia Mattsson, who played Sasha Gilmore Corbin but left GH in July.

“Grateful for every opportunity to celebrate with my incredible @generalhospitalabc family, MacMullen captioned her update. “Wishing you all love, joy, and a little holiday magic! 🎄❤️✨.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katelyn MacMullen (@katey_macmullen)

More pictures showed MacMullen smiling with Josh Swickard (Hamilton Chase), Chad Duëll (Michael Carinthos), Dominic Zamprogna (Detective Dante Falconeri), and others.

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC

General Hospital key art

The Doctor Is In

Get absolutely everything about General Hospital in your inbox!

ABC

Soap Opera

1963–

TV14

Soap

Medical

Drama

Romance

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More General Hospital ›

General Hospital

Braedyn Bruner

Chad Duell

Dominic Zamprogna

Eden McCoy

Frank Valentini

Josh Swickard

Katelyn MacMullen

Laura Wright

Sofia Mattsson

Wally Kurth

Wes Ramsey




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Dave Chappelle, Bill Maher
1
Dave Chappelle Sends Fiery Message to Bill Maher’s Free Speech Criticism
Lars Eidinger
2
‘Man of Tomorrow,’ Sequel to ‘Superman,’ Finds Its Villain
Ashlee Simpson on 'Entertainment Tonight,' Donald Trump on 'Saturday Night Live,' Sinéad O'Connor on 'Saturday Night Live'
3
The 10 Biggest ‘Saturday Night Live’ Controversies
Matt Gagnon in 'MasterChef' Season 11
4
‘MasterChef’ Contestant Matt Gagnon Dies Unexpectedly at 42
5
‘Seven Sisters’: Who’s in the Cast of FX’s New Series on Hulu?