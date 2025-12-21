What To Know The cast of General Hospital celebrated the holiday season at their annual party, sharing festive photos on social media to the delight of fans.

The General Hospital cast recently posted photos of themselves getting wild at a holiday party, much to fans’ delight.

Recently, stars of the beloved medical soap opera gathered to celebrate the holiday season at the annual gathering hosted by producer Frank Valentini. Many of them took to social media to share pictures of themselves in their holiday best while posing in front of fun backdrops and enjoying each others’ company.

Braedyn Bruner — who plays Emma Scorpio-Drake, the daughter of Robin Scorpio and Patrick Drake — took to Instagram with a carousel of photos. “GH holiday party 2025 🎄❤️,” she captioned the update.

In the featured image, Bruner posed with Finn Carr (Rocco Falconeri), Bluesy Larue Burke (Charlotte Cassadine), and Asher Antonyzyn (Danny Morgan). Another shot showed her with Eden McCoy (Josslyn “Joss” Jacks).

Meanwhile, Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos) took to Instagram with a sweet snap of herself and Wes Ramsey (Peter August), writing, “GH Holiday party !! So much fun – more silly pics to come 🎅🏻.” Another snapshot showed her with Wally Kurth (Ned Quartermaine) and Alice Volonino, a member of the costume and wardrobe department for General Hospital.

Additionally, Katelyn MacMullen (Willow Tate) posted a carousel of photos via Instagram, with the featured image showing her and Sofia Mattsson, who played Sasha Gilmore Corbin but left GH in July.

“Grateful for every opportunity to celebrate with my incredible @generalhospitalabc family, MacMullen captioned her update. “Wishing you all love, joy, and a little holiday magic! 🎄❤️✨.”

More pictures showed MacMullen smiling with Josh Swickard (Hamilton Chase), Chad Duëll (Michael Carinthos), Dominic Zamprogna (Detective Dante Falconeri), and others.

