Bowen Yang Leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ — Why Midseason?

Bowen Yang is leaving Saturday Night Live after the episode with Wicked costar Ariana Grande and Cher this Saturday, December 20. It’s a shocking, rare midseason exit from the sketch comedy series, and it comes after a big group of surprising departures before Season 51 began earlier this year.

Yang’s exit comes halfway through his eighth season on the show. He first joined as a writer in Season 44 in 2018 and then became a supporting cast member in Season 45. He joined the main cast in Season 47 and has been nominated for Emmys for most of his seasons as a performer.

His departure was reported by Variety.

The last midseason departure from a main cast member was in 2022, when Cecily Strong departed in December during Season 48. Other notable midseason departures from past cast members have included Molly Shannon (January 2001), Eddie Murphy (February 1984), and Dana Carvey (February 1993).

Yang’s exit follows the major cast exodus that occurred ahead of Season 51, which saw Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, Devon Walker, Emil Wakim, John Higgins, and Michael Longfellow announce their departures from the long-running sketch series.

After the SNL shakeup last September, Yang told People that he thought of the show as a “transitional place” intended to hone one’s craft. “What I’ve always thought, what I think everybody knows, is that SNL is this boot camp, and that implies that there is a next phase you train for something else,” he said. “It’s always a transitional place, and I think it is always a launching pad.”

More to come on this developing story…