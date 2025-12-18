Christina Haack & Ex Ant Anstead Reunite Ahead of the Holidays

What To Know Christina Haack and ex-husband Ant Anstead reunited to support their 6-year-old son Hudson at his school Christmas performance.

Despite past custody disputes and both moving on to new relationships, Haack and Anstead have remained cordial and continue to celebrate important milestones together for Hudson.

Haack, who was previously married to Tarek El Moussa, is now dating Christopher Larocca.

One week before Christmas, Christina Haack and Ant Anstead reunited for a fun, family holiday event.

“Ahhhh man! This time of year is the best!! Hudzo and his classmates CRUSHED this mornings Christmas gingerbread man performance!” Anstead captioned a Wednesday, December 17, Instagram post. “He sang and narrated like a pro! Cutest….! Well done the entire class! X (oh and never trust a fox!) x.”

Anstead’s post featured a sweet photo he and Haack snapped with their 6-year-old son, Hudson, at his school performance. Hudson smiles for more post-show pics before sitting down to decorate a festive gingerbread cookie.

“Beautiful picture! Perfect sign of great co parenting!!!” one Instagram user commented underneath the post. Another added, “Hudson is so grown up and so cute!! Great job co-parenting!!❤️.”

Someone else shared, “He got the best of both of you. That’s one good looking kiddo!” A different person posted, “Little Hudson is growing up 😮. He’s so handsome 💙. It’s great mom and dad are friends again! Merry Christmas to all 🎅.”

Haack and Anstead were married from 2018 to 2020 and finalized their split in 2021. Anstead moved on with Renée Zellweger that same year, as did Haack with her third husband, Josh Hall. The exes were together from 2021 to 2204 before finalizing their divorce earlier this year.

Prior to Anstead, Haack was married to her Flip or Flop costar, Tarek El Moussa, from 2009 to 2016. The pair — who finalized their split in 2018 — share a 15-year-old daughter, Taylor, and a 10-year-old son, Brayden. (Tarek also shares his 2-year-old son, Tristan, with Heather Rae El Moussa, whom he wed in 2021.)

Despite a custody dispute in 2022 — in which Anstead was denied full custody of Hudson — the two have remained cordial coparents in recent years. Back in August, Anstead celebrated his former stepson, Brayden, in the comments of Haack’s Instagram birthday post for him, writing, “Happy birthday Bray x ❤️.”

He and Haack reunited the following month to celebrate Hudson’s 6th birthday. “Hudzo explained it’s his ‘golden birthday’ as he’s 6 on the 6th! Legend!” Anstead captioned Instagram pics of himself and Haack at their son’s birthday party. “Weekend celebrating our miracle boy with a CHAOS filled party we all gone need a lay down. Hudzo we love you. Xx.”

In the post’s comments, Haack wrote, “So fun. 💙💙.”

Haack celebrated her first anniversary with her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, in October. Many HGTV fans have theorized that Larocca will be Haack’s partner for Season 2 of The Flip Off, which is set to premiere next year. HGTV has not confirmed whether Haack will compete on the show against Tarek and Heather solo or with a new partner.