Ant Anstead is on the mend following a “freak footy accident” — which, for us Yanks, means a freak soccer accident.

On Saturday, the British TV presenter posted an Instagram photo of himself smiling and enjoy a hot beverage as he reclines in an armchair. But the pic shows his left shoulder bandaged and his left arm in a sling.

“October can officially go away!” Anstead wrote in the Instagram caption, explaining that three of his close friends received “terrible” diagnoses last month. That news put Anstead on a health kick, and he “went down many rabbit holes” as he researched diet, peptides, body scans, vitamins, and other health and wellness topics.

But then, “WHAMMO!” the Wheelers Deelers cohost wrote. “A freak footy accident, and I detached my pectoral muscle and tore my rotator cuff and labrum!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ant anstead (@ant_anstead)

The pectoralis major is a chest muscle that moves one’s arm forward, rotates it inward, and move it closer to one’s body, and a pectoral muscle tear is an injury that typically occurs at the tendon and where the muscle meets the tendon, according to the Hospital for Special Surgery.

The rotator cuff is the group of muscles and tendons in one’s shoulders, and it moves one’s arms away from one’s body, while a rotator cuff tear is an injury that occurs when those tendons pull away from one’s arm bone, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

And the labrum is the shoulder joint cartilage that helps keep the ball-and-socket structure of the joint in place, and a labrum tear is either a complete detachment of the labrum from the bone or a tearing within the substance of the labrum, according to Hopkins Medicine.

Anstead, who was previously married to Christina Haack and is in a relationship with Renée Zellweger, said he underwent surgery and is on doctor’s orders to rest, which, he admitted, he doesn’t do well. “So I’m taking it as a sign!” he wrote. “And I am going back down the health rabbit hole as I’m in the age group where I need to take this stuff more seriously! And be healthier and kinder to my body. Any and all advice greatly appreciated…”