‘Jeopardy!’ Second Chance Delivers Another Thriller

[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for the Wednesday, December 17, episode of Jeopardy!]

The Second Chance Tournament continued with three new Jeopardy! contestants, who all got another chance to try and win the game show. The game was another thriller after Dave Widmayer won the second game on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s game brought back Chris Turner-Neal from New Orleans, Louisiana. He lost on October 8 after blundering the Final Jeopardy question. Allison Willard, from Weddington, North Carolina, was the second contestant competing. She lost on March 31 against Josh Weikert. The third contestant in the Second Chance Tournament was Pete Johnston, from Alma, Michigan. He was another fallen soldier against Scott Riccardi on July 18.

Turner-Neal, a writer, and Johnston, a filmmaker and educator, were tied by the first commercial break at $2,800. Turner-Neal had more correct answers than Johnston, but his one wrong response brought them to a tie. Willard, a paralegal, was not too far behind with $1,400.

When the game show returned, Johnston found the Daily Double on clue 16. He made it a true Daily Double in “Check.” The clue read, “A DEXA scan can check for osteoporosis & is also known as a BMD test; the M stands for mineral; the B & D are these 2 words.” “What is bone and density?” Johnston answered correctly, giving him $5,600.

He won the round with $6,000. Turner-Neal had $4,400. Willard was in third place with $2,600.

In Double Jeopardy, Johnston kept the lead when he correctly answered four out of the five clues in “US Cities” correctly. One of them was the DD. He had $10,000 and wagered $3,000. The clue was “The seat of Delaware’s Kent county, it was named for a town in Kent, England.” He correctly responded with “What is Dover?” This gave him a huge lead of $13,000.

Turner-Neal gave him a run for his money when he correctly responded to four out of five clues in “Classic Novel Add a Letter.” He also got the DD in that category. At $10,800, he wagered $6,000. The clue read, “Westley dons the mask of the Dread Pirate Roberts to find some equine gear with which he can harness Buttercup.” Turner-Neal correctly answered, “What is The Princess Bridle?” This gave him $16,800 and a slight lead.

By the end of the round, Turner-Neal had $19,200. Johnston moved to second place with $17,800. Willard had $6,200.

The Final Jeopardy clue was a Triple Stumper once again. In the category “Art and Artists,” the clue was “He once said, ‘a hole can have as much meaning as a solid mass.'” The correct response was “Who is Henry Moore?”

Willard’s response was “Who is Jackson Pollack?” She wagered $5,000, leaving her with a final total of $1,200. Johnston’s response was “Who is Rothko?” He was wrong, so he dropped down to $12,800 after wagering $5,000. Turner-Neal had the response of “Who is Duchamp?” He wagered $6,500. This left him with $12,700, only $100 below Johnston.

That meant Johnston narrowly won the game and will advance to the final on Thursday. He will face off against Dave Widmayer and Eugene Huang. The men will compete in a two-part final on Thursday and Friday. The winner of those two games will then face off against the two winners over the next two weeks.

From the three champions, that winner will advance to the Champions Wildcard. The Wildcard contestants then have a chance to compete in the Tournament of Champions if they win.