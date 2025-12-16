Jimmy Fallon Under Fire Over ‘Disappointing’ Rob Reiner Tribute

What To Know Jimmy Fallon paid tribute to murdered director Rob Reiner on The Tonight Show, recalling his legacy and personal impact but avoided mentioning Donald Trump’s controversial comments.

Some viewers criticized Fallon for not condemning Trump’s “inhumane” post or addressing the violent circumstances of the Reiners’ deaths.

Others praised Fallon for focusing solely on honoring Reiner and maintaining a non-political, respectful tone.

Jimmy Fallon paid tribute to murdered director Rob Reiner on Monday’s (December 15) edition of The Tonight Show, but some viewers were “disappointed” he didn’t address Donald Trump‘s “inhumane” post.

The late-night host addressed the double murder of Rob and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, during Monday’s show, recalling how the When Harry Met Sally director “was a frequent guest on the show” and praising him as one of the “funniest” and “smartest” people he’s ever met.

“Everyone here would line up around his dressing room and say ‘hi’ or tell him something that they loved,” Fallon said, per TheWrap. “What he’s given to the world through his art. From All in the Family to going into directing great movies like Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, A Few Good Men, When Harry Met Sally, Spinal Tap, producing Seinfeld. Everyone felt like they had a personal connection to Rob Reiner and his work.”

However, unlike fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers, Fallon made no mention of the disturbing words President Trump posted on Truth Social on Monday morning. In his post, Trump insulted Rob and claimed there were reports the couple were killed as a result of the director’s “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“Weak Jimmy. No mention of POS trumps comments and condemnation of those?? U need to get a little bit more of a backbone. Don’t ride the fence. Rob wouldn’t,” wrote one YouTube commenter in response to Fallon’s tribute.

“Given the way Rob Reiner felt about Trump, if Jimmy really wanted to honor Rob, Jimmy should have at least mentioned how shameful Trumps remarks were,” said another. “To not call Trump out about his atrocious comments and complete hypocrisy in degrading a person who is viciously murdered in their own home? I think Rob would have spoken up about this. So sad that Jimmy gave Trump a pass.”

Another pointed out how Fallon made no mention that the Reiners were stabbed to death, allegedly by their son, Nick, saying, “The passing? You mean the insane slaughter.”

“It’s disappointing that you aren’t defending him the way Seth Meyers did; by addressing how inhumane Trump’s post was about both who Reiner was as a person and the fact he made his killing all about Trump Derangement Syndrome,'” wrote one commenter. “Comedians are supposed to speak truth to power, and you consistently shy away from anything that could land you in the same hot water as Kimmel or Colbert from the President’s complaining and threats. Seth has put himself on the line to say what is right, you pretend it just isn’t happening.”

“If Jimmy truly wanted to honor Rob Reiner, he should have at least mentioned how utterly inhumane Trumps remarks were instead of giving him a pass and saying nothing about it, that’s not what Rob would have done,” another wrote.

“What this guy got to say anymore is a joke. Of all the late night comedians. He stays away from talking about Donald Trump,” said another.

However, others praised Fallon for his tribute and for keeping to focus on Rob, with one user writing, “This is a heartfelt and respectful tribute to one of entertainment’s great people. Thank you, Jimmy.”

“Love this tribute Jimmy, my condolences to the Reiner’s!” said another.

“Classy for Jimmy not to make it about trump,” wrote one commenter.

“That’s how you say something kind in memory of a friend…you dont bring up somebody else’s tweet and try to make it about that instead. Classy Jimmy…Seth and others could learn a few things from you,” another added.

Fallon has faced backlash in the past for taking it lightly on Trump and for what some see as appeasing MAGA supporters, including earlier this year when he welcomed Fox News host Greg Gutfeld onto his show.

Back in September, following Kimmel’s temporary suspension after comments he made on-air about the Charlie Kirk shooting, Fallon told CNBC that The Tonight Show “has never really been that political.”

“We hit both sides equally, and we try to make everybody laugh, and that’s really the way our show works,” he explained. “Our monologues are kind of the same that we’ve been doing since Johnny Carson was doing The Tonight Show.”