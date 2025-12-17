With 2026 on the horizon, the question for current soaps — General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, and Beyond the Gates — isn’t whether they can survive, it’s how they can thrive.

Viewers are still hungry for serialized storytelling, emotional escapism, and the kind of drama only daytime can deliver. So, here are our wishes for what the shows can lean into in the coming year to strengthen the genre even further and keep audiences hooked.

More New and Revived Soaps

The debut of Beyond the Gates in February marked something extraordinary: the first new daytime soap to premiere in the 21st century. For soap fans still grieving the losses of All My Children, One Life to Live, As the World Turns, Guiding Light, Another World, and so many others, its arrival felt like a genuine sign that the genre might be making a comeback. And that hope isn’t unfounded. The strong performance of Days of Our Lives on Peacock and rebroadcasts of General Hospital on Hulu prove there’s still a dedicated audience willing to pay for the year-round content. So, is it really asking too much to want more? Maybe the revival of a classic serial? A limited miniseries that reunites a beloved cast? Reboots dominate nearly every corner of entertainment, and daytime’s rich history is packed with worlds and characters ready to be revisited. We’re more than ready to see our old faves.

New Family Members

Soap fans don’t need more strangers; they need more family. Daytime dramas thrive on continuity, which is why characters with built-in ties tend to resonate best. Viewers want to feel that click of recognition and that instant sense of connection when a new face arrives in town. That’s exactly why fans lit up when One Life to Live legend Erika Slezak popped up for a short arc on General Hospital as Monica Quartermaine’s sister, Ronnie Bard. The audience already adored Monica, so bringing in someone linked to her created immediate goodwill. (Plus, seeing the six-time Daytime Emmy winner again was its own little dopamine hit.) At this stage of the game, random one-offs with no roots are not the way to go. Shows would do well to expand existing families, deepen legacies, and build on the foundation already there instead of scripting newcomers who have to start from scratch. Introduce a cousin, a secret sibling or a surprise child to keep the family trees growing.

Flashbacks to Years Past

Soap writers put real care into marking milestones in 2025, and it paid off. Days of our Lives‘ 60th anniversary shows in November were packed with beautifully chosen clips from its early years, and The Young and the Restless gave fans a heartfelt walk down memory lane as Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman) and Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) celebrated 20 years of marriage. Melissa Reeves‘ 40th anniversary of her Days debut as Jennifer Horton also provided longtime viewers that instant tug on the heartstrings. With decades of rich history shaping today’s storylines, soaps have an incredible archive just waiting to be tapped. More clip shows that celebrate an actor’s journey, a couple’s romantic milestones, or give context to what we’re watching today wouldn’t just delight the audience; they’d deepen the connection. Don’t just tell us what happened way back when, show us.

Real-Life Drama With High Stakes

One of the bright spots of Beyond the Gates has been its embrace of classic soap storytelling. Since its February debut, the sudser has focused on secrets from the past, family tension, and complicated relationships — hallmarks of the genre that make it feel endearingly reminiscent of shows of yesteryear rather than the newest entry in the daytime landscape. It’s a good reminder of why the format has endured for nearly a century: Viewers want to see heightened situations rooted in relatable emotions, or a brief escape from their own lives. You don’t need supernatural twists, reality-defying scenarios, or miraculous resurrections to achieve that. Grounded tales with characters fans care about are what keep audiences coming back. Give us real-life drama with high stakes and a touch of excess, and we’re satisfied.

Daytime Emmys Back on TV

It’s heartbreaking but true: The Daytime Emmys haven’t quite felt the same since the legendary Susan Lucci (Erica Kane, All My Children) finally claimed the coveted statue on her 19th nomination back in 1999. Once the “Will-she-or-won’t-she” suspense evaporated, the ceremony lost some of its excitement. Then came the 2005 move to Los Angeles, leaving behind the glitz and glamour of New York City. After bouncing between Hollywood and Las Vegas, a brief CBS revival, and finally shifting to streaming-only in 2025, the broadcast has struggled to recapture its former buzz. Soaps churn out a jaw-dropping 250+ episodes a year. If anyone deserves a glittering celebration, it’s them. Here’s hoping 2026 gives the Daytime Emmys a real home and a renewed sense of celebration.