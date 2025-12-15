What To Know CNN’s Jake Tapper expressed skepticism about the White House’s explanations for visible bruising on Donald Trump’s hands, suggesting there may be undisclosed health issues.

Tapper and his guests questioned the official reasoning, pointing out inconsistencies and the lack of transparency regarding Trump’s recent MRI scan.

The panel agreed that vague or incomplete answers from the White House fuel public speculation, emphasizing the need for clearer communication about the President’s health.

CNN’s Jake Tapper has said he believes “there is something going on” when it comes to Donald Trump‘s health, specifically referring to the bruising recently seen on the President’s hands.

Tapper addressed the issue on Thursday’s (December 11) edition of The Lead while speaking with CNN chief political analyst David Axelrod and ex-Trump aide and current View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin. The trio was particularly interested in the bruises on the backs of Trump’s hands and the White House’s subsequent reasons for them.

Last Tuesday (December 9), the President appeared in Pennsylvania with a band-aid over his hand and make-up covering what appeared to be bruises. At a White House briefing on Thursday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about the bruising and bandages by the Daily Beast’s Farrah Tomazin.

“The President is literally constantly shaking hands. The Oval Office is like Grand Central Terminal. He is meeting with more people than any of you even know about on a daily basis,” Leavitt said. “He’s also on a daily aspirin regimen, which is something his physical examinations has said in the past as well, which can contribute to that bruising that we see.”

Tapper rejected this reason on The Lead, saying, per The Daily Beast, “First of all, we haven’t seen bruising like this on the hands of other presidents who also presumably shake a lot of hands, or senators.”

“The White House gave the same explanation for bruising back in July,” he continued, noting how Trump has spoken openly in the past about how he doesn’t like shaking hands.

Tapper added, “Obviously, he’s 79 years old. And there is something going on with his health that they’re not telling us, because otherwise, why did he have that MRI?”

Trump underwent an MIR scan at the Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, in October, though the White House hasn’t revealed what the MRI was examining. The President himself recently told reporters his results were “perfect,” though he couldn’t recall what part of his body the MRI was focused on.

“A lot of extraordinary things have happened when the President of the United States has an MRI and can’t remember or name what part of the body the MRI was about,” Axelrod told Tapper. “There are questions, there are issues here.”

Griffin agreed, saying, “These questions are going to continue to dog [Trump]. These questions that the public has about this MRI that he got. I think that there’s going to have to be a better answer.”

She added, “What happens with this, we’ve seen it before, is the rumors and the speculation must take on a life of their own if there’s not some sort of a clear medical answer.”

Tapper, who co-wrote a book about former President Joe Biden‘s declining health, said a lesson should have been learned from the Biden situation. “And obviously, you know, Biden is—what happened with Biden is instructive. We need to know more,” the CNN anchor stated.

The Lead With Jake Tapper, Weekdays, 4/3c, CNN