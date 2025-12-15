‘Today’s Al Roker Busts a Move Decorating Christmas Tree With Deborah Roberts

What To Know Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts showed off their dance moves while decorating their 2025 Christmas tree.

The couple participated in the holiday tradition without their kids for the first time.

Roker also enjoyed a cozy winter weekend at home before returning to NBC’s Today.

Before kicking off the week on NBC’s Today, Al Roker crossed something very important off his holiday to-do list.

Al Roker shared photos and videos of himself and his wife, Deborah Roberts, decorating their 2025 Christmas tree via Instagram on Sunday, December 14. This year, however, there was one major difference in the couple’s annual tradition.

“The 2025 Roberts-Roker Christmas tree is festooned and decorated but for the first time, none of the kids were here to help decorate. Ahhh well,” Roker captioned a clip of the completed tree, which was covered in a variety of fun ornaments and topped with an angel.

In a second Instagram clip, Roker filmed himself busting a move as he and Roberts put the finishing touches on their tree. “Nothing like a little tree trimming to get you into the holiday spirit,” he wrote alongside the video and photo montage.

In a third post, Roberts joined her husband in dancing underneath the tree while sporting a “Merry and Bright” sweater. “Obviously not having the kids home to decorate the tree hasn’t affected us much,” Roker captioned the clip. (Roker and Roberts share kids Leila, 27, and Nick, 23. Roker also shares his eldest daughter, Courtney, 38, with his late ex-wife, Alice Bell.)

Many fans related to Roker and Roberts beginning the holiday season as empty nesters. “Same for me this year. Kids not home. Sending love. ❤️,” an Instagram user wrote underneath one of Roker’s Sunday posts. Another added, “Beautiful and all the kids will enjoy it with you.”

Others had just as much fun watching Roker and Roberts showing off their tree as they did decorating it. “OMG!! I love this!! Yes! Deborah!! You are Merry & Bright!!! 👏❤️🙌😄 and Al 🤩😍🎄❤️💚,” one fan commented, while Today‘s Dylan Dreyer wrote, “So cute!!!”

“My favorite family ~ the Roker’s,” another user gushed. Someone else shared, “I’m trying to decide what I like best: the beautiful sweater, the fabulous dancing, or Al’s snazzy thumb snapping. Chock full of good stuff happening here…..🥰🥰🥰🥰.” A different person wrote, “Y’all are so stinking cute!💚❤️.”

Decorating their Christmas tree was the cherry on top of Roker’s cozy winter weekend. “Tonight had pork two ways courtesy of @eat.campogrande with an #ibéricopork 4 rack rib roast and their #secreto steak,” Roker captioned a Saturday, December 13, Instagram pic of his festive holiday tablescape and dinner. “Made some whipped #sweetpotatoes #sauteedspinach and a @debrobertsabc #salad.”

Roker also escaped the cold by sitting by his home’s fireplace. “Warm yourself by the glow. Hope you’re having a restful Sunday,” he wrote alongside a peaceful Instagram video of his crackling fireplace.

The weatherman appeared on Monday’s episodes of Today and the third hour of Today. Roker will make his guest-hosting debut on Today With Jenna and Friends alongside Jenna Bush Hager on Tuesday, December 16.

