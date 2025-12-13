On Friday, a group of Londoners watched Lola Consuelos give her debut performance… live with Kelly and Mark!

Yes, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were two of the audience members at Lola’s set at The Lower Third, a venue in London’s Soho neighborhood.

And as video footage posted to Instagram by Hello! shows, Lola was gobsmacked to see her parents, who wore newsboy caps to stay incognito.

“Shut. Up,” a shocked Lola said when she spotted her parents in the crowd. “I’m gonna start crying. … My parents just flew in to surprise me. … How did you guys get here?”

“An airplane!” Ripa quipped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HELLO! US (@hellomagus)

The proud mom later told Hello! that she and Mark were beside themselves. “She’s been working so hard, and her hard work paid off, and guess what? We pulled off the ultimate surprise,” the TV host said. “She didn’t know we were here, and we wanted to wait until it was all over to surprise her. We didn’t want to make her nervous.”

Lola added, “I cried because I didn’t know they were coming! You saw my reaction! I want to have a glass of wine soon because I have all this adrenaline rushing out, but I am really happy. I’m so blessed that everyone came and supported me. It means a lot.”

Lola released her debut EP, Sorry, it’s all about me, earlier this month. “Writing is one of the most beautiful forms of therapy, and being able to put those thoughts into a song is even better,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Everyone I’ve collaborated with has unlocked something within me. This process has helped me let go of old grudges and unsaid feelings, and has helped me stay present and appreciative for everything that comes my way.”

At the concert on Friday, Lola performed songs from the EP — which Hello! described as “a soulful bluesy record that recalls Amy Winehouse and Olivia Dean” — and a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “River.”

The 24-year-old is the middle child of Ripa and Mark, who married in 1996 after meeting on the set of All My Children. The couple, who now host the daytime talk show Live with Kelly and Mark, are also the parents of Michael, 28, and Joaquin, 22.