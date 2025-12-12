‘Today’: How Jenna Bush Hager is Shaking Up Her Family’s Holiday Celebrations

What To Know On Today With Jenna & Friends, Jenna Bush Hager shared how she’s simplifying her family’s Christma celebrations this year.

Both Bush Hager and guest host Brooke Shields discussed embracing a more minimalist approach to holiday festivities.

The pair also weighed in on the online debate over whether or not to send Christmas cards.

Now that her kids are growing up, Jenna Bush Hager is making some changes to her family’s Christmas celebrations.

Bush Hager and her guest host, Brooke Shields, opened up about their holiday plans on the Friday, December 12, episode of Today With Jenna & Friends. This year, Bush Hager said that she, her husband, Henry Hager, and their three kids — Mila, 12, Poppy, 10, and Hal, 6 — are cutting back on the number of presents they give each other.

“Usually we buy presents for all of us, meaning Hal buys Mila something she don’t need. And my parents are always, like, sitting back, they’re like, ‘Why do y’all have so many presents?’” Bush Hager explained. “This year, we’re just doing a little, just our family, Secret Santa. So, it’s one present as opposed to five presents each.”

Shields went on to ask, “How are your kids doing? Are they fine with that?” Bush Hager confirmed that her kids are fine with the change and that they will still receive some gifts and treats in their stockings.

Shields shared that she is also taking a more simplistic approach to Christmas with her husband, Chris Henchy, and their two daughters — Rowan, 22, and Grier, 19.

“This year, we said the same thing, too. We said, you know, we’re not doing the Secret Santa, but we’re saying, like, ‘Look, we’re all pulling back on this. Let’s think really strategically. It’s just the four of us,’” the actress stated. “I think this is a season also to give up the excess.”

Bush Hager added, “And if it’s like you can’t go to every party, that’s okay, too.”

Earlier in the conversation, the two women weighed in on the online debate over whether people should still send Christmas cards. “I appreciate seeing how people’s children have grown,” said Shields. “I like receiving them, but I also am left with a plethora of them, and I don’t know what to do with them, and I feel bad throwing them out.”

To make the most of the Christmas cards she receives, Bush Hager said she puts them “in a bowl so that everybody looks at them,” and recycles them afterwards.

“If you didn’t have to do them, would it be something you’d check off your list happily?” Shields asked Bush Hager, who replied, “I really love a Christmas card.”

The Today host went on to show a snap of her family’s 2025 Christmas card, which featured a family vacation photo and an illustrated pic of her family each reading a book. “Enjoying every moment, every chapter … with the ones we love!” the card read from the front to the back. “May your shelves be full of stories and your hearts full of joy.”

Today With Jenna & Friends, Weekdays, 10 a.m./9c, NBC