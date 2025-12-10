Will ‘Little Disasters’ Return for Season 2?

Little Disasters is an emotional roller coaster that puts the highs and lows (and everything in between) of motherhood at the center of the action. Adaptating the Sarah Vaughn novel of the same name, the six-part Paramount+ thriller series follows the aftermath of an infant’s unexplained injury, which triggers a troubling social services investigation.

Throughout all of the episodes, the mystery of how the baby was really harmed is explored in devastating detail, along with the impact the incident has on her family — particularly, her mother Jess, who’s portrayed by Diane Kruger.

So is Little Disasters a standalone, or will it return for a second season? Here’s what we know.

Will Little Disasters return for Season 2?

At this time, Paramount+ has not revealed any plans to continue the series for a second season. The six-episode series adapts Vaughn’s novel, which is a standalone, self-contained story.

However, as we’ve seen in the past with series like Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible for a continuation of the story.

Who would star in a Little Disasters Season 2?

Diane Kruger told TV Insider that she isn’t closing the door to the possibility of a second season. “I would have to read something where I could feel like, ‘Oh, that’s left to explore.’ I don’t know. I didn’t sign on to this thinking there was ever going to be a second season. But, I mean, if they come up with an amazing script, I don’t know.”

The rest of the Season 1 cast included Jo Joyner as Liz, Shelley Conn as Charlotte, Emily Taaffe as Mel, JJ Feild as Ed, Ben Bailey Smith as Nick, Patrick Baladi as Andrew, Stephen Campbell Moore as Rob, Chizzy Akudolu as Lucy Harding, and Robert Gilbert as DC Rustin.

However, since no second season has yet been announced, there is no official cast for it at this time.

Little Disasters, Series Premiere, December 11, Paramount+

