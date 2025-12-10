‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Delivers Pointed Message to Trump Over ‘S**thole Countries’ Comments

The View cohost Whoopi Goldberg did not mince her words when responding to Donald Trump‘s assertion at a recent Pennsylvania rally that he did not want immigrants from “s**thole countries” coming to the United States and instead wanted people from nations like Norway.

The panelists first reviewed a clip of Trump saying, “We had a meeting, and I say, ‘Why is it we only take people from s**thole countries, right? Why can’t we have some people from Norway, Sweden? Just a few?” After that, Goldberg said, “Well, they see you as the president, and they don’t want to come here.”

Joy Behar then offered, “I have a really good idea. Why doesn’t he go to Norway and stay there?”

“They won’t let him in,” Goldberg guessed.

Behar also blasted Trump for the “blatant racism” of his statement, adding, “What’s the difference between Somalia and Norway? Hello! I mean, it’s so obvious… He doesn’t even try to cover it up anymore.”

Sunny Hostin, whose father-in-law is originally from Haiti, said she was “offended at the blatant xenophobia and racism that comes from the highest office … Now he’s just embracing these words, like ‘garbage,’ like ‘filth’ … and where have we heard these words before?” She went on to say that she thinks Trump’s words were “scary,” adding, “I don’t want to live in a country where I’m afraid for myself and my children… It’s otherizing language.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin added that during Trump’s first term, an administration she was part of, Trump was more guarded about that kind of language. “There was an effort to walk it back and say that he did not use that terminology. It was a weeks-long story, people were outraged about it… But now that in the second term, he feels so empowered to just openly, outright say it, shows that he feels empowered to say it.”

The panelists also pointed out that Trump’s critique of the Somali immigrant community in Minnesota had some merit, since there was a fraud scheme uncovered there, but Goldberg responded to Trump directly, saying, “Minnesotans took care of this problem. They took these folks to court, convicted them… When people do the right thing, you’re supposed to say, ‘Good, you got them. We’ll make sure this doesn’t happen again.’ But instead, you stoop to the lowest [level], and that’s who you are. This is who you’ve always been, and this is who you are, and this is why all the people you would like to have come are not going to come here. Because they don’t want to be under a dictatorship.”

