What To Know HGTV unveiled its 2026 Dream Home, which is worth $2.4 million and located outside of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Fans praised the home’s beauty, location, and decor, but some criticized aspects such as the house’s layout and size.

Entries for the sweepstakes, which also includes a $100,000 prize, open later this month.

HGTV just unveiled the first look at the 2026 Dream Home, and fans have some thoughts.

“Welcome home. 🔑 HGTV Dream Home 2026 is finally here!” the network captioned Instagram photos of the picturesque lakeside property on Tuesday, December 2. “We can’t wait for you to see every jaw-dropping space inside this $2.4M waterfront retreat on Lake Wylie in Charlotte, NC. And did we mention you could ✨win✨ it?”

Not only does this year’s sweepstakes home have a large front yard, but it sits right up against the stunning North Carolina lake. A pathway in the home’s backyard leads down to a custom-built dock with a viewing deck and seating area.

Located less than an hour outside of downtown Charlotte, the 3,000-square-foot property features three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths and is decorated in neutral colors that highlight the home’s setting. The home’s cozy indoor and outdoor spaces were designed by HGTV star Brian Patrick Flynn and built by Knotts Builders.

Many HGTV fans were happy with the look and location of this year’s Dream Home. “Yes, I’m ready to win it! With my job, hubby, the kids and I could move to Charlotte. No problem. I can start decluttering and packing now. 🧳🏡🚚🧡🚤⛵️🛶😍✨,” one person commented under HGTV’s Instagram slideshow. “100% the best one yet,” another user added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HGTV (@hgtv)

“This home is a dream home. Everything is so perfect. Has everything I could ever want! 🙏🙏,” someone else shared. A different commenter wrote, “Stunning. No detail missed🩷.”

Some fans, however, took slight issues with the home’s design. “Who puts a fridge next to a wall. Every time you open the fridge door it’s going to hit a wall,” one person wrote, referring to how the kitchen’s fridge is located next to a window.

“Why is the furniture not facing the gorgeous views and bedroom windows are not huge to enjoy the view…rooms look rather small😢,” someone else critiqued.

HGTV also shared a full video walkthrough of the 2026 Dream Home via Instagram on Tuesday. “OMG 🔥🔥🔥!!!! Can totally see my family living there!! 👏👏👏👏🙌🙌🙌,” one fan shared, while a different person wrote, “Wow! This one is soo beautiful!! ❤️❤️❤️.” Another commenter said, “I’m not entering in cause I won’t win 😫🥹 BUT ITS SOOOO BEAUTIFUL!!!!”

The home, however, still faced criticism from some people. “That big of a house and it’s only three bedrooms….? Or did we miss some of the house?” one user questioned. Another person stated, “Cool house but the colors scream 1990s to me 😬.”

“You had me till the laundry was on the top floor,” a fan pointed out. Another user wrote, “The layout is horrible and the kitchen is so boring 😴.”

Others expressed their disappointment over the odds of winning the annual sweepstakes. “I been entering the sweepstakes for over 18 years now 😩🤣🤣,” someone shared, while another person questioned, “Wow can I win this already ??? I’ve been entering to win for over 15 years 😮😑.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HGTV (@hgtv)

In addition to getting the keys to the North Carolina house, the winner of the HGTV Dream Home will also receive $100,000 in cash. Those hoping to make the property their home can enter the giveaway daily on HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 16. The entry period will close at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, February 13.

Fans will be able to see a detailed tour of the home during HGTV’s one-hour Dream Home 2026 special, which premieres on Tuesday, January 1, 2026, at 8/7c. The special will be available to stream the same day on HBO Max and Discovery+.

HGTV 2026 Dream Home special, Tuesday, January 1, 8/7c, HGTV, Streaming Next Day on HBO Max and Discovery+